InnoVision Marketing Group Signs Extended 3-Year Contract with Flagship Client, Valley View Casino & Hotel and Extended 5-Year Contract with Palomar Health

SAN DIEGO , Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its eleventh anniversary, national marketing agency, InnoVision Marketing Group has signed extended contracts with two of its large clients, and San Diego's larger brands, Valley View Casino & Hotel and Palomar Health. The extended three-year contract solidifies InnoVision's partnership with Valley View Casino & Hotel, the agency's flagship client since day one when it began in 2012. This will take the relationship through to 14 years as agency of record for Valley View Casino & Hotel.

InnoVision Marketing Group, headquartered in San Diego. (PRNewswire)

"The fact that these two powerhouses trust us to the degree they do speaks to the results we deliver."

Additionally, Palomar Health, California's largest healthcare district, has also signed on for another five years after bringing InnoVision Marketing Group in last year as their agency of record. The Palomar Health brand has grown dramatically, and the results have been so phenomenal that the healthcare district engaged in a five-year contract extension after being a client for one year.

InnoVision Marketing Group, which has trademarked the term, the Anti-Agency®, differentiates itself by continuing to deliver sticky and strategic innovative marketing, impressive turnaround times without sacrificing quality, 24/7 client availability and a service philosophy modeled after the Ritz-Carlton, all under one roof headquartered in San Diego. Working with Valley View Casino & Hotel since its inception as agency of record, InnoVision has been responsible for all external marketing of the casino property for several years.

"We are thrilled to be extending our agreement together for many years to come," says Bruce Howard, General Manager of Valley View Casino & Hotel. "InnoVision has continued to do an outstanding job as our exclusive partner for all of our marketing, advertising, media placement and communication. In addition, Ric and his team also do all of our creative and design work, website design and press releases. I and everyone on our team could not be more proud to be aligned with such a first-class company with such a diverse, sophisticated list of clients."

This extended partnership with Palomar Health follows the incredibly successful year InnoVision Marketing Group has had disrupting the same old healthcare marketing strategies, taking an innovative approach to marketing for healthcare. The national agency has worked with Palomar Health over the last year as their internal and external marketing agency, immersing themselves in all areas of healthcare and technology, from inside the hospital walls to marketing in people's homes and beyond. Both clients are exclusive in their respective categories, healthcare in San Diego County and casinos within a 250-mile radius. Between the two organizations, they employ thousands of people in San Diego. The results have been incredible, with Palomar Health gaining more attention in the community with several offers for partnerships, more new patients, and cutting-edge campaigns that have been seen and recognized by thousands.

"One of the best decisions I have ever made was to hire InnoVision Marketing Group as my complete marketing and public relations team. So, extending our contract was a no brainer for me," says Diane Hansen, President and CEO of Palomar Health. "They are an amazing team with unparalleled talent. I am so thrilled and looking forward to working with them for many years to come."

InnoVision Marketing Group has structured its agency to work as an internal marketing department, acting as part of each company and brand they work with. They create lasting relationships with each and every client they choose to work with, which results in loyalty, trust and long-lasting partnerships for many years.

"The fact that these two powerhouses trust us to the degree they do speaks to the results we deliver and the Anti-Agency approach we take when we deliver them," says Ric Militi, CEO/ Executive Creative Director of InnoVision Marketing Group. "Being able to extend our Agency of Record agreements with Valley View Casino & Hotel and Palomar Health for three and five years, respectively, is something that we will never take for granted. In fact, it motivates us to elevate the degree of performance on our part. It's truly an honor to partner with each of them."

InnoVision offers everything under the marketing umbrella in-house and tailors the pricing and scope of each client partnership based on what stage of growth the company is in. This includes brand strategy development, creative design, media buying, video production, website development, social media management, digital marketing, through its five divisions: film production, digital media, traditional media, public relations and Español.

Defined by its unique culture of free-flowing ideas, transparency, diversity and positivity, vision and innovation, the company culture is truly unparalleled. Representing brands in multiple categories, including airports, automotive, fast-casual dining, food & beverage, healthcare, soft drinks, casinos, retail, tribal government, economic development and nonprofit, the agency serves clients across the US.

To learn more about InnoVision Marketing Group, please contact Bianca Kasawdish at bianca@teaminnovision.com or click here.

About InnoVision Marketing Group

What began as an idea of a way to better service clients has turned into a brand that stands out among the rest. InnoVision Marketing Group is a full-service, nationally recognized agency, with clients across the country, including Seattle, Los Angeles, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Phoenix, Tampa and Orlando. From branding to creative design, media buying, digital advertising, web development and SEO, video production, social advertising and management, PR and digital content, entirely everything is done in-house. Our client portfolio spans across several different industries, including casino, dining, jewelry, healthcare, lifestyle, nonprofit and more.

Since its first opening in 2012, InnoVision has branched out from its humble beginnings, adding world-class clients to a growing roster that includes Valley View Casino & Hotel, Palomar Health, Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders, and more. InnoVision also offers commercial film production through Pretzel Logic Productions, a wholly owned subsidiary, creating cutting-edge commercial and internet films while embracing storytelling and the brand vision.

At the heart of everything we do, InnoVision is committed to maintaining our unique culture. Team members at InnoVision are continually empowered, inspired and supported daily, no matter their position. We work hard to ensure an environment that team members thrive and grow in. The happier our team is, the better the work we produce – something we remember every day. To learn more about InnoVision, please visit TeamInnoVision.com.

Contact:

Bianca Kasawdish

Vice President of Public Relations

InnoVision Marketing Group

(619) 516-9337

Bianca@teaminnovision.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InnoVision Marketing Group