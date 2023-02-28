Leading Audiobook Producer Greenlights Publishing Company For Independent Authors

Lantern Audiobooks builds on the decades-long history of audiobook production with world-class publishing services and global distribution.

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern Books launches as the world's first full-scale audiobook production and publishing company dedicated to independent authors. For decades, Lantern Audio has been a trusted audiobook production partner for the largest publishers in the world. Recognizing the importance of catering services to independent authors, Lantern now offers full-scale publishing and studio services. The award-winning team at Lantern Books is dedicated to helping indie authors navigate through important decisions and the process of creating, distributing and marketing an audiobook.

Founder Chris Fogg states, "Many Independent Publishers and Self-Published authors don't have the connections or time to handle the mechanics and financial side of audiobook distribution and marketing. For this reason we have created a distribution platform to get your audiobooks in the hands of the major audiobook sales channels, streaming and library platforms, including market leaders like Audible.com and Apple Books. Our world-class publishing and marketing team offers tools to reach the largest and most lucrative audience possible for your audiobook."

Lantern Books has significantly expanded its global distribution footprint, bringing light to literary treasures The Philadelphian and Pioneer, Go Home! by Richard Powell, Fahrenheit 451 by Kurt Vonnegut and many others. In addition to the publishing, distribution and marketing divisions of the company, Lantern also maintains state-of-the-art studios and production facilities as well as 360 services like print-on-demand and ebook and audiobook production.

Widely known as the "home for quality audiobooks", with this new expansion, Lantern has set its sights on becoming the new home for quality authors. Lantern is currently nominated for several 2023 Audie Awards by the Audio Publishers Association, including Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, Part of My World, Thistlefoot, Generation Wonder: A New Age of Heroes and 2023 Audiobook of the Year, The 1619 Project. The 1619 Project by Pulitzer Prize-winner Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times is now a Hulu Original Series currently streaming on the platform. The Audie Awards will be announced on March 28th, in New York City. For more information on Lantern Books, please visit lanternaudiobooks.com

