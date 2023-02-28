Vans Brings the Happy World of Haribo to Life in Sweet Collection for All Ages

Joyful designs deliver childlike happiness to Vans footwear, apparel, accessories, and Customs prints

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vans, the original action sports brand and icon of creative exploration, is proud to announce a collection with Haribo, the world's #1 gummi candy, showcasing the youthful energy that defines both brands. Facilitated by Haribo's global licensing partner IMG, the Vans x Haribo capsule includes treats for the entire family with Goldbear-inspired footwear, apparel, accessories, and Customs prints.

Founded in 1920 by Hans Riegel and famed for the original Goldbear, Haribo has been bringing childlike happiness to fans for over 100 years. Haribo is the world's most popular gummi candy and licorice producer making the company the central leader in the confectionary industry. Featuring designs influenced by the happy world of Haribo across iconic Vans styles, this collection celebrates creativity and the joyful ways we express ourselves.

"On the heels of celebrating the 100th anniversary of Haribo Goldbears, we're thrilled to partner with Vans and honored to have inspired this special collection," said Andreas Kuhnle, Senior Vice President, Corporate Global Marketing, Haribo. "Haribo is about moments of childlike happiness and fun, helping fans feel like a kid in a candy store through our range of sweet treats. The colorful Vans x Haribo collection is inspiring that same feeling, and now our fandoms can come together in creative self-exploration and joy."

The kid's assortment kicks off with the Classic Slip-On in Haribo Goldbears Red. As a nod to the Haribo Goldbears, the Classic Slip-On is designed with a 3D gummi execution on the canvas vamp inclusive of an embossed applique with injected foam for a fun, cushy look. The style is finished with four Goldbears screen printed on the heel of the shoe. Next, the Vans x Haribo Pullover in True Red incorporates Haribo's Goldbears skateboarding over both brand logos in true Vans fashion. The Vans x Haribo Long Sleeve in Sky Blue and Twill Snapback in True Red are also included in the vibrant range.

The second footwear style in the kid's collection includes the Old Skool V in Haribo Yellow Checkerboard. The patent synthetic upper features a Checkerboard gummi bear pattern on the quarters and straps with tasteful messaging on the heel. On the medial and lateral sides of the shoe, the Sidestripe alternates colors to represent the celebrated hues of Haribo's Goldbears.

Rounding out the kid's apparel offering is an ultra-cozy Vans x Haribo Hoodie in Sky Blue. The classic-fit hoodie features the Haribo Goldbears front and center, surrounded by Vans' iconic Checkerboard pattern. The sweatshirt is finished with screen-printed Haribo and Vans logos with Checkerboard speckled down the left sleeve.

The adult's assortment contains a Vans x Haribo Sk8-Hi in Haribo Black, Vans x Haribo Fleece Pullover in Black, Vans x Haribo Old Skool V in Yellow Checkerboard, and Vans x Haribo Hoodie in Sky Blue. The Sk8-Hi in Haribo Black is decorated with Haribo's tagline: "Kids and grown-ups love it so, the happy world of Haribo." The time-honored slogan is written in ten different languages on the quarter panels of the Sk8-Hi, representing the inclusiveness and global impact of both brands. The Vans x Haribo Fleece Pullover in Black is adorned with both brand logos while paying cheeky homage to Haribo's packaging with NET WT 66 OZ printed on the back.

Fans will also be able to design their own Vans x Haribo footwear exclusively through Vans' Customs platform. Four new prints will be available on vans.com/customs.

The Vans x Haribo collection will be available globally beginning April 6, 2023, at Vans retail locations and at vans.com. Vans x Haribo Customs will also launch on April 6, 2023, at vans.com/customs. Learn more at vans.com/Haribo.

