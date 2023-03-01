AMBEST ANNOUNCES AMBUCK$ 2023 GRAND PRIZE

1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMBEST announced on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 the Grand Prize for the AMBUCK$ Rewards program is a 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, which is the same model as the famous Bandit car featured in Smokey and The Bandit. This Grand Prize, Co-sponsored by Lucas Oil, Monster Energy and Power Up Mobile Accessories, is a major milestone for AMBEST on its mission to be America's BEST Travel Centers & Service Centers.

"AMBEST is proud and excited to offer the 1978 Trans Am for this year's Grand Prize giveaway. We were fortunate to find one of these classic vehicles that is in excellent condition. We know how hard our driver customers work and the sacrifices they make, especially over the past few years, and we felt it important to give back something that has so much meaning. Our AMBUCKS rewards program provides over $65,000 worth of prizes and rewards throughout the year. The Trans Am will reward a member of one of the most important and hardest working industries in North America in an exciting fashion. Good luck to all our AMBUCKS friends!" Chuck Ryan, President of AMBEST said.

The 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am (same model as the famous Bandit car featured in Smokey and The Bandit) has less than 50k miles on it, 100% rust free, and features the original paint + Pontiac 400 motor. To learn more about the 2023 AMBUCK$ Grand Prize Pontiac Firebird Trans Am and how to win, visit www.am-best.com/Bandit.

About AMBEST: For over 33 years, AMBEST has served as an example of what it means to be America's BEST truck stops and service centers. AMBEST's origin traces back to a few entrepreneurial truck stop owners who banded together to compete with major chains yet retain their independent identity. Today the AMBEST network includes over 550 Truck Stops and Service Centers across the United States.

AMBUCK$, first introduced by AMBEST in 1993, is a rewards program offered to professional drivers FREE of charge. Since the program's inception, the company has issued billions of AMBUCK$ points to drivers, and have given away millions of points, cash, and other prizes in random weekly and grand prizes.

Contact:

Kevin Neely

(615) 777-9104

kneely@am-best.com

