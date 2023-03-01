David's Bridal Announces Nationwide Monthly Wedding Dress Sweepstakes

Each month beginning in March the retailer will gift one lucky bride their dream wedding gown valued at $1,000.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, kicked off its national wedding dress sweepstakes today, March 1, in which it will give away a FREE bridal gown each month for the remainder of the year. With new chances to win each month, this is the sweeps every bride needs to know about and encourage her besties to enter too. To sweeten the deal, customers can enter multiple times and even have friends and family enter to increase their chances of winning that dream wedding dress.

With the largest network of brides and couples, the retailer is constantly listening to their customers' needs and concerns. In fact, according to the February Pearl Report, which tracks sentiment and data from real couples planning their wedding, only 36% of brides feel financially confident. Amid economic inflation and financial uncertainty, many couples experience stress around wedding expenses. Gifting a FREE bridal gown coupled with its robust planning toolkit furnished by their newest innovation, Pearl, a comprehensive planning app plus dresses and gowns for all events, David's Bridal is the go-to destination to alleviate that stress and make wedding planning a breeze.

The retailer proudly offers the widest collection of dresses for all of life's magical moments – from weddings gowns to homecoming and prom dresses, graduation looks, date night or simply for those who want to make the world their runway. While many retailers face challenges amid pent-up demand and ongoing supply chain disruptions, David's Bridal has remained steadfast in its vast assortment of on-hand inventory with over 300,000 dresses in the US and ready to ship. With hundreds of styles ranging in sizes 0-30W, the retailer guarantees a dress by the customer's event date. This monthly sweepstakes to win a dream wedding look is just another way David's is winking back at its customers and walking alongside them throughout every step of the planning journey.

Customers can enter the sweeps online at davidsbridal.com starting today, March 1. Winners will be notified and each month and can celebrate by redeeming their dream wedding gown in store at their local David's Bridal during which they'll have a one-on-one appointment paired with an expert stylist who will help find THE one.

