Indulge in Dionis Goat Milk Skincare Featured in Allure's March Beauty Box!

Discover the high-quality, clean, and cruelty-free skincare line for all Allure subscribers

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium goat milk infused skincare brand, Dionis Goat Milk Skincare, has partnered with Conde Nast's Allure Magazine for their exclusive March Beauty Box featuring their Milk & Honey Hand & Body Goat Milk Cream. This rich and creamy hand & body goat milk cream is deeply nourishing, while hydrating dry thirsty skin without leaving a greasy residue. Providing ultimate nourishment, this cream is scented with a luxuriously fresh fragrance of rich, milky goodness and sweet honey straight from the comb.

Milk & Honey Hand & Body Cream (PRNewswire)

Each and every product contains Dionis' star ingredient, goat milk, for delivering intense moisture to nourish the skin. Because goat milk has a pH like human skin, Dionis products offer one of the very best ways to cleanse and moisturize, while supporting overall healthy-looking skin. Cruelty and paraben free, experience relief for dry, thirsty skin with this travel friendly luxurious hand and body cream enriched with protein, fat, vitamins & minerals to help nourish and retain skin's moisture.

The renowned Allure Beauty Box gives a selection of premium beauty products curated by Allure editors delivered right to your door. Tested and approved by Allure themselves, these curated collections are filled with editor favorites + essentials to give you a chance to try every big beauty brand without paying full price. Experience a mixture of curated makeup, beauty, skin care, hair care, and nail care!

Female lead and American owned for over 40 years, Dionis Goat Milk Skincare is committed to being a 100% female-ran, clean beauty brand with strong leadership, strict product quality guidelines, and of course, goat milk in every product. Dionis' expansive skincare line of clean, luxurious bath and body products offering hand creams, lip balms, shave butter, body scrubs, and more are available to shop direct-to-consumer with prices ranging from $5 - $50 and available at select retailers including ULTA.

For more information, please contact dionis@michelemariepr.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dionis