BioMarin to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in March

Cowen Healthcare Conference on March 8 in Boston

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 15 in Miami

Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit on March 16 in Miami

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in March. Management will present at the Cowen Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 8th at 10:30am ET and at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 15th at 9:30am ET.

For these conferences, that will be webcast live, please access by visiting BioMarin's website at https://investors.biomarin.com/. A replay of the webcasts will be available for the events with presentations through the Company's website for a limited time following the conferences.

About BioMarin

Founded in 1997, BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to transforming lives through genetic discovery. The company develops and commercializes targeted therapies that address the root cause of the genetic conditions. BioMarin's unparalleled research and development capabilities have resulted in eight transformational commercial therapies for patients with rare genetic disorders. The company's distinctive approach to drug discovery has produced a diverse pipeline of commercial, clinical, and pre-clinical candidates that address a significant unmet medical need, have well-understood biology, and provide an opportunity to be first-to-market or offer a substantial benefit over existing treatment options. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

