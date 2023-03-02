Raytheon Technologies awarded contract for missile warning and tracking valued at more than $250 million

Raytheon Technologies awarded contract for missile warning and tracking valued at more than $250 million

Space Development Agency's satellite constellations will provide warning, tracking, and targeting of advanced missile threats, including hypersonic missile systems

ARLINGTON, Va., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) received an award valued at more than $250 million to design, develop and deliver a seven-vehicle missile tracking satellite constellation, as well as support launch and ground operations by the Space Development Agency.

A constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites provides missile warning, missile tracking, and enhanced situational awareness. (PRNewswire)

Once deployed, the low-Earth orbit constellation of networked satellites will become the fifth plane of satellites providing missile warning and tracking for the Department of Defense. The program is a key element of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

"Developing a resilient and affordable proliferated satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit will improve our ability to track emerging threats like hypersonic missiles," said Dave Broadbent, president of Space & C2 at Raytheon Intelligence & Space. "Continuing to develop this architecture with SDA and our industry partners will be a high priority for us in the coming months."

Raytheon Technologies has been developing missile warning systems for decades. Since acquiring Blue Canyon Technologies and SEAKR Engineering, Raytheon Technologies has expanded its space payload and satellite bus capabilities and expertise, becoming a leading provider of space systems to a growing number of programs.

Raytheon will leverage existing designs, available commercial products and common components to reduce technical risk and speed delivery. The seven-vehicle satellite constellation will feature Raytheon's Wide Field of View overhead persistent infrared sensor, Blue Canyon Technologies' Saturn-class microsatellite bus, and SEAKR Engineering's electronics payload.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Media contact:

Joel Mayoral

(945) 333-5581

joel.mayoral@RTX.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies