+/- 971,000 SQUARE FOOT CLASS-A SPECULATIVE DEVELOPMENT NEARING COMPLETION; GREATER CHARLESTON, SC REGION - READY TO LEASE

OMNI INDUSTRIAL CAMPUS EYES JUNE FOR COMPLETION DATE

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The final development lot within the Omni Industrial Campus is set to deliver 1.33 million square feet in June of this year, filling out one of the most prominent and successful industrial parks in the Charleston region. Developed by a partnership between Clarius Partners and Stonemont Financial Group, leased by Bridge Commercial, the three-building project located on the 100 acre Lot 1 of the park will offer tenants occupancy ready, state-of-the-art, best in class, modern distribution and or manufacturing space.

With the initial building, Building 2, pre-leased to a long term build to suit user, the remaining two buildings, Buildings 3 and 4, (totaling ±971,000 square feet) are being developed speculatively and are available for lease. Both buildings feature 36' clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, LED warehouse lighting to 30 fc throughout and a full complement of 40,000 lbs. capacity loading dock positions. These buildings will also feature speculative office space to allow for immediate occupancy in June of 2023.

Building 4, at ±607,000 SF, is a cross dock building targeted to accommodate high volume distribution needs with ample trailer storage on site. Building 3, at ±365,000 SF, provides an alternate front park, rear load configuration, designed to attract a variety of smaller tenant spaces,100,000 SF and above. Supplemental circulation/driveways provide multiple or separate access points between the two buildings benefitting both single tenant or multi-tenant occupancies. These two buildings will offer solutions to a wide range of user types and sizes, all benefitting from Omni Industrial Campus' immediate proximity to the both the Jedbug Road and Nexton Parkway interchanges on I-26. Further, Tenants choosing to locate at the Omni Industrial Campus will enjoy competitive and consistent operating expenses, thanks in large part to a pre-negotiated FILOT agreement in place with Berkely County.

This announcement comes on the heels of a record-breaking year for the South Carolina Ports, handling nearly 2.8 million TEU's at the Port of Charleston in 2022, positioning it as one of the top ports for cargo volume along the East and Gulf Coasts. Together with explosive growth in the greater Charleston area this makes Omni Industrial Campus a prime location for companies looking to expand their operations for either distribution or manufacturing uses.

"Charleston is a top coastal market that will continue to attract a wide variety of e-commerce and third-party logistics providers in the decade ahead," said Zack Markwell, Managing Principal and CEO at Stonemont Financial Group. "Omni Industrial Campus is the largest near-term, port-centric option to service the Port of Charleston, providing a critical location advantage for businesses that need a prime intermodal launching point for the broader Southeast region. We look forward to starting the final phase of construction with our partner, Clarius Partners."

ABOUT BRIDGE COMMERCIAL:

Bridge Commercial is a regionally focused commercial real estate firm headquartered in Charleston, SC. Our brokers are best in class and known nationally for their experience and expertise. We offer a variety of services including tenant representation, owner representation, investment sales, strategic planning, site selection, and consulting services.

ABOUT STONEMONT FINANCIAL GROUP:

Stonemont Financial Group specializes in investing across a broad spectrum of real estate asset classes and geographies to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns. Stonemont offers diversified and differentiated real estate investment strategies and vehicles to institutions, family offices, trusts and high net-worth individuals. The firm's founders and managing principals have a combined track record of more than 60 years' experience and $20 billion invested.

ABOUT CLARIUS PARTNERS:

Clarius is a full-service real estate investment and development company managing select, Class-A industrial, cold storage, hospital, medical office, corporate office and land development investments on behalf of the principals of Clarius as well as third-party real estate investors and owners. Clarius' completed and ongoing projects total over 16 million square feet of ground-up development delivered in multiple markets across the United States. Through its deep industry knowledge and extensive network, Clarius Partners aspires to deliver exceptional development results with quality, clarity and integrity.

