Two 660MW high-parameter supercritical units completed a 168-hour full-load reliability run test that can meet the electricity needs of almost 4 million local households

THAR PARKAR, Pakistan, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thar Block-1 integrated coal mine and power project ("the Project" or "Thar Project") of Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 2727, SSE:601727) in Pakistan officially entered commercial operation on February 5, 2023, after both units passed the Reliability Run Test successfully after 168 hours' full-load operation. The Project will provide about 9 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity to the local grid every year, meeting the power demands of nearly 4 million households.

Shanghai Electric Complete Pakistan’s Largest Thermal Power Project With Local Fuel, Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine and Power Project, for 30 Days. (PRNewswire)

"The Project represents Shanghai Electric's first Build- Own-Operate (BOO) project, developed, constructed and operated with a total investment of nearly US$3 billion. Since construction began in March 2019, we are delighted to have effectively addressed the local power shortage issue with our technology and complete solutions. Through our partnership with local stakeholders and utilizing local fuel, we are making significant contributions to lower energy prices, improve energy structure, alleviate the energy importing crisis, and strengthen national energy security," said Donghai Meng, Director CEO of Thar Coal Block-I Power Generation.

The Project, with a total capacity of 1320 MW, is supported by an open-pit coal mine that produces 7.8 million tons of lignite (brown coal) annually. The Project includes equipment with advanced technology, such as high-parameter steam turbines, generators, tower type boilers, high-pressure heaters, low-pressure heaters, condensers, de-aerators, 108 supporting motors, blowers, induced draft fans, cooling fume fans, and low-temperature economizers, all provided by Shanghai Electric. It will serve as a benchmark for the utilization of Thar energy in the future because of its tailor-designed technology that fits Pakistan's local fossil fuel needs.

Empowering the local community

The Thar Project not only represents a significant milestone for Shanghai Electric but also contributes to the social and economic development of the local community. In addition to providing over 15,000 jobs during the construction and paying more than US$120 million in taxes, the Project has provided vocational training to local employees and donated funds to establish a Chinese language school for international cultural exchanges. This commitment to improving the lives of local people, protecting the environment, and promoting economic development has brought new vitality into the Thar region, demonstrating Shanghai Electric's dedication to building projects that empower communities.

The Project is a testament to Shanghai Electric's commitment to collaborating with local stakeholders to create long-term, sustainable solutions, and involved multiple rounds of discussion and consultation with local government, village headmen, and resident representatives to ensure a stable power supply throughout the open pit mine's life cycle. Aiming to promote ecological construction through the adoption of a sprinkler irrigation system to enhance the ecological construction of the open pit mine, the Project also assisted the local government in resettling indigenous people in the mining area, improving their living conditions and access to clean water and electricity. By prioritizing local collaboration and sustainable development, Shanghai Electric has set a new standard for responsible energy solutions.

Moving forward, Shanghai Electric will continue to actively fulfill its corporate social responsibility and advance its work with local communities for a better future.

For more information, please visit Shanghai Electric.

About Shanghai Electric

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (SEHK: 2727, SSE:601727), a leading global supplier of industrial-grade eco-friendly smart system solutions with a presence around the world, is dedicated to smart energy, intelligent manufacturing, and the integration of digital intelligence. With the focus on low-carbon development and digital transformation by opening up new arenas and promoting new growth drivers, Shanghai Electric will strive to be a leader in the pursuit of to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, new energy equipment production, and high-end equipment localization, utilizing the boundless opportunities in an innovative industrial ecosystem along with global partners.

(PRNewsfoto/Shanghai Electric) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shanghai Electric