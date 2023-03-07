TEMPE, Ariz., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate (www.rockfordfosgate.com), the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to release the 2023 Polaris RZR Audio Roof by Rockford Fosgate.

Rockford Fosgate and Polaris release the 2023 Polaris RZR Audio Roof.

Specifically designed for 2020 and newer Polaris Pro XP and Turbo R models, these 800-watt purpose-built audio roof solutions are built for both 2- and 4-passenger vehicles.

The 2-passenger option is equipped with four, 8" coaxial speakers, a 10" subwoofer, two 400-watt amplifiers, and a PMX-P2 source unit. The 4-passenger will feature eight, 8" coaxial speakers, a 10" subwoofer, two 400-watt amplifiers, and a PMX-P2 source unit. Vehicles with factory-installed audio and/or a 7" Display powered by RIDE COMMAND will also enjoy seamless integration upon installation. Both systems feature bright RGB LED lighting wrapped around the entire audio system, which is easily controlled by the Rockford Fosgate Color Optix App™.

Wayne Connolly, Director of OEM Powersports said, "The new audio roof takes the established benchmark of our Stage 4 High Output system from RZR LE vehicles and kicks up the volume even higher with up to eight of our new 8" coaxial speakers, this roof is the life of the party anywhere it goes."

The 100 watt 8" speakers feature a durable injection molded design, delivering strong mid-bass output and are designed to perform in the outdoor environment. Powering the speakers and subwoofer are the 400-watt, Rockford Fosgate amplifiers which are engineered for all day performance. A 10" subwoofer delivers all the low-end bass output. The overhead audio solution features the brand-new DCA technology. Separating the airspace between the subwoofers and the speakers, this dual chamber acoustic technology provides epic bass performance with no rattles.

Overbuilt for any environment, these audio systems are O.R.R.™ (Off-Road Ready) and are designed to withstand the elements. All speakers, amplifiers, subwoofer, and enclosures will endure UV, mud, water, and sand. Riders will enjoy crystal-clear sound at any speed and in any driving conditions.

