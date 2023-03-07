AltaML Co-Founder Named One of the Top 25 Women of Influence

EDMONTON, AB, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nicole Janssen, co-founder and co-CEO of AltaML, Canada's leading artificial intelligence studio, has been recognized as one of North America's Top 25 Women of Influence for 2023.

AltaML logo (CNW Group/AltaML) (PRNewswire)

The award recognizes a diverse group of powerhouse changemakers, celebrating their impact and unique accomplishments, which have single-handedly contributed to the advancement of women globally. According to the Women of Influence+ , this year's honourees hail from various sectors and career stages.

"Each recipient has left their mark over the past year: contributing to the greater good through their initiatives; by reaching inspiring heights on the global stage; or in using their influence to drive demonstrated change," the website read.

As a first-time recipient of this prestigious award, Janssen credits her entrepreneurial spirit and ambition for her continued success in tech. Her lifelong determination to make a global impact has led to the co-founding of multiple successful ventures, including AltaML in 2018.

With those career-defining moments in mind, Janssen has harnessed her leadership strengths to help build up other aspiring female entrepreneurs by offering knowledge, guidance, and mentorship.

"Helping women succeed is up to all of us," Janssen explained. "The path for women to rise to the top is often more difficult, but we can most certainly do it and do it well."

According to Janssen, receiving this award is validation that all the effort women put in to break down barriers and inspire action is working.

"It's vital that we have a seat at the table," she added. "We need to help inform big decisions and shape the future for the next generation. Every time a woman is recognized in a leadership role or for an award like the Top 25 Women of Influence, it inspires other women and girls to see that there's an opportunity for them in this world and that they can achieve their dreams."

"The work doesn't stop here. It's only just beginning."

About AltaML

AltaML is a leading applied AI studio and developer of machine learning (ML) software. Building powerful AI tools and pursuing product opportunities through industry-specific ventures, AltaML creates operational efficiency, reduces risk, and generates new sources of revenue for customers. With expertise across multiple industries and access to top AI/ML talent, AltaML accelerates the AI adoption journey with a focus on fostering long-term relationships with customers.

About the Top 25 Women of Influence

The Top 25 Women of Influence® awards recognizes and celebrates the extraordinary accomplishments of self-identified women and gender-diverse role models. The awards acknowledge the unique achievements of diverse women representing various sectors, career stages, and contributions to the advancement of women. Learn more at https://www.womenofinfluence.ca/top-25/ .

