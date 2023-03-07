Omni Logistics Awarded SOC 2 Compliance, Demonstrating Commitment to Data Security

The security compliance achievement underscores Omni Logistics' stringent attention to privacy rights and security processes

DALLAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Logistics , a technology-driven provider of global multimodal logistics solutions and specialized services, announced today that it has achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance. The certification affirms that Omni Logistics has met the stringent regulations and requirements established for protecting and securing sensitive data.

Omni Logistics (PRNewswire)

SOC 2 compliance is widely recognized as the gold standard for data security and privacy. It requires companies to demonstrate that they have implemented the appropriate controls and procedures to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer data. The standard is based on the following criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

"Serving our customers and ensuring white glove experiences is a pillar of who we are at Omni Logistics. This achievement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protecting our customers' information and providing them with trusted measures pertaining to their data," said Rusty Walker, Director of Information Security at Omni Logistics. "Achieving this isn't just about checking a box but a critical piece that layers into our responsibilities as a technology-forward, safety-focused, and transparent logistics company.

The SOC 2 compliance demonstrates to customers and prospects that Omni Logistics has the capability to handle sensitive data throughout its supply chain operations and provide reliable solutions. Through ongoing monitoring, annual renewal, and external third-party audit certification/verification, this underscores the ongoing commitment to data integrity.

For more information about Omni Logistics, visit www.omnilogistics.com .

About Omni Logistics

Omni Logistics is a privately-owned, multibillion-dollar global logistics solutions provider with over 5,000 employees in more than 100 locations serving the complex supply chain needs of nearly 7,000 customers. In addition to providing traditional freight services, Omni Logistics goes beyond global freight transport to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions based on specific customer challenges and the unique characteristics of a customer's freight. Leveraging technology, proprietary data, analytics and automation, Omni Logistics removes supply chain inefficiencies and provides cost-effective solutions for customers. As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating supply chain visibility and eliminating waste in order to provide more sustainable transportation solutions.

Media Contact

FINN Partners for Omni Logistics

omnilogistics@finnpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Omni Logistics