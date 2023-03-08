Bedsure Helps Customers To Bloom Into A Cozy Spring with Spring Bedding Sales

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a global-leading home textile brand, is excited to launch its Spring Bedding Sales event to help customers Bloom Into A Cozy Spring. The event officially kicks off on March 8th, which is coincident with International Women's Day and is designed to help customers create a warm and inviting space in their homes that promotes relaxation and rejuvenation wisely and affordably, just in time for the first season change of the year.

With the arrival of the refreshing spring season, Bedsure understands the importance of rejuvenation and renewal when it comes to a cozy sleeping space. The Bedsure's Bloom Into A Cozy Spring bedding sales aims to provide just that at an affordable cost. The event presents the perfect opportunity to usher in the season of new beginnings with a fresh, cozy bedding collection.

Starting from March 8th, Bedsure customers are able to enjoy cozy spring beddings for up to 53% off to transform their existing home space into a blooming spring sleep haven. Some of the highlighted Spring sales products include,

The vibe-refreshing Bedsure Floral Comforter Set for an extra layer of coziness with style.

The Bedsure Floral Comforter Set is adorned with a beautiful floral design with a vibrant and eye-catching botanical pattern for an extra touch of elegance and charm to your space décor, just in time as the new season arrives. The soft and breathable microfiber material delivers a lightweight, durable, and warmth that is just right for a cozy spring for you. Customers looking to add a touch of spring warmth can do so with savings of up to 40% during Bedsure's Bloom Into A Cozy Spring sales.

The botanical Bedsure Floral Quilt Set for a lightweight freshness to your sleeping space.

The botanical Bedsure Floral Quilt Set features a charming floral pattern that captures the essence of springtime and adds a touch of elegance to any home space. The microfiber specialized dyeing technology ensures that the vivid floral patterns stay firm and withstand washes without fading. This quilt set includes a lightweight quilt and two matching pillow shams that are perfect for refreshing your bedroom for a new season. Starting from just $38.99, this floral bedding set is available for 39% off the retail price.

The thermoregulating Bedsure Viscose from Bamboo Sheet Set that prepares hot sleepers with a blooming fresh spring vibe.

As the weather gets warmer and spring approaches, the Bedsure Viscose from Bamboo Sheet Set provides hot sleepers an equal opportunity to experience the freshness of the spring without a sweat. Made from 100% bamboo viscose, these thermoregulating sheet sets are not only cool to the touch, they're also naturally hypoallergenic, making the sheet set a coziness essential, especially to those hot sleepers and suffering from sensitive skin conditions. The thermoregulating and skin-friendly Bedsure Viscose from Bamboo Sheet Set can be had for up to 53% off retail while the supply last.

The versatile Bedsure Bamboo Cotton Hybrid Waffle Weave Blanket for that extra layer of warmth and elegance.

Crafted with a combination of bamboo viscose and cotton fibers, the Bedsure Bamboo Cotton Hybrid Waffle Weave Blanket is the perfect accessory to kick off a new year full of coziness. The bamboo fibers in this blanket provide a silky and smooth feel, while also offering moisture-wicking properties that help regulate body temperature and keep you cool and dry throughout the night. The cotton fibers offer durability and softness, ensuring that this blanket will be a favorite for years to come.

The unique waffle weave pattern offers a classic and elegant touch to any bedroom or living space. Not only does it add a decorative element, but it also provides added warmth and breathability, making it the perfect layering piece on chilly nights or as a standalone option on warmer evenings.

The silky-soft Bedsure Satin Pillowcases that match virtually every home with their rich color options.

The Bedsure Satin Pillowcases is Bedsure's most popular product to date and has been topping the Best Selling chart since launch. These colorful Amazon Best Selling pillowcases offer a silk-like, and smooth hand feel that's gentle on the hair and skin, which helps to reduce frizz, wrinkles, and skin irritations while adding extra style to your spring vibe. Coming in more than a dozen of color options available, including vibrant shades of blue, pink, and green, as well as classic neutrals like white and grey, these pillowcases are sure to complement any bedroom decor.

For a price of less than a cup of coffee and now even more affordable, the Bedsure Satin Pillowcases provide the ultimate coziness in comfort, style, and functionality this spring.

The Bloom Into A Cozy Spring sales event is available immediately and ends on March 20th. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these incredible savings while they last. With Bedsure's help, customers can bloom into a cozy spring and create the perfect oasis for relaxation and rejuvenation.

For Bedsure's full spring lineup, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/5F4B26F2-CF7D-45FE-B852-5FA660D9B3FB?channel=SpringIMCPR1

View original content:

SOURCE Bedsure