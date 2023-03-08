Honda Aircraft Company Again Awarded FAA Diamond-Level AMT Employer Award of Excellence

100% of the Eligible Employees Earned an Individual Achievement, Upholding the FAA's Rigorous Standards of Excellence

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Aircraft Company announced that it has once again received the AMT Employer Diamond Award for 2022, the highest level in the William (Bill) O'Brien Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) Awards program developed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This prestigious award recognizes the exceptional knowledge and skills of the Honda Aircraft Company's maintenance team, as well as the company's commitment to promoting and fostering effective technical training programs that exceed FAA regulatory requirements.

"I am proud of our customer service team for their hard work and dedication in achieving this honor again," said Honda Aircraft Company President and CEO Hideto Yamasaki. "I would like to specially recognize their focus and dedication towards maximizing safety and reliability of the HondaJet fleet. Developing the next generation of aviation talent who shapes the future of skyward mobility is the key to pioneering the next frontier of innovation. Honda Aircraft will continue to create a culture of excellence and provide employees with the training and resources they need to thrive in their field."

All eligible AMTs of Honda Aircraft's maintenance team have earned individual AMT Certificates of Training for the calendar year, upholding the FAA's standards of excellence. This achievement reflects Honda Aircraft's promise for the development and support of its maintenance workforce and demonstrates its continuous commitment to the aviation maintenance profession.

Honda Aircraft Company Head of Commercial Business Unit and VP of Customer Service Amod Kelkar said, "We are thrilled to win the AMT Employer Diamond Award again. This achievement is a testament to our maintenance team's dedication to attaining the highest level of safety and quality in HondaJet service center and further validates our efforts to offer unmatched service and support to our customers. I encourage all my colleagues to always aspire for amazing customer experience."

Since the first delivery of the HondaJet in 2015, Honda Aircraft Company has led the aviation industry with innovation and technology while maintaining an unparalleled focus on customer support. The company's recent efforts to improve customer satisfaction include the addition of the Flexible Phased Maintenance Program and new Authorized Service Centers for the HondaJet. In January 2023, the global HondaJet fleet surpassed 160,000 flight hours with a class-leading dispatch reliability of 99.7%. Honda Aircraft Company has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence in all aspects of its operations by receiving the FAA AMT Employer Diamond Award.

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda's longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward.

