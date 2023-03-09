Censys Expands Executive Team Through Strategic Investments in Revenue and Sales

Continued Growth and Commitment to Innovation Drives Need to Expand Leadership Team

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Censys , the leader in Attack Surface Management (ASM), announced three new executive leadership hires: Sarah Ashburn as Chief Revenue Officer, Kathleen Thomas as Chief Financial Officer, and Dayna Rothman as Chief Marketing Officer.

Censys logo (PRNewsfoto/Censys) (PRNewswire)

This strategic investment in the revenue and sales leadership roles demonstrates Censys' dedication to expanding its industry-leading services to additional areas and organizations worldwide. Continuing on the company's growth trajectory from the last year, the latest executive hires help drive momentum for Censys' success in 2023.

"The innovative culture and overall commitment to providing a must-have Internet intelligence platform for organizations while delighting customers is what excited me about joining Censys," said Sarah Ashburn, CRO at Censys. "Throughout my professional career, I've noticed how managing exposures is a critical piece of any cybersecurity program. You cannot protect what you don't know about. Censys brings unmatched visibility to its customers with its threat hunting, unparalleled Internet data set and exposure management capabilities, and I couldn't be more thrilled to lead our team's go-to-market strategy alongside my brilliant colleagues Kathleen and Dayna."

Sarah Ashburn, Chief Revenue Officer

In her new role, Ashburn is responsible for all aspects of Censys' worldwide revenue, including channel sales, customer success and operations.

Recognized as an executive with an immense ability to transform organizations, Ashburn, who has been recognized as a top woman in cyber, has more than 30 years of world class sales, strategy, and business operations experience, with a track record of closing more than $1B in sales throughout her career.

Most recently, she served as the SVP of Sales and Customer Success at Attivo Networks, leading the growth engine through multiple rounds of funding, building full go-to-market teams, improving sales, creating business strategies and owning the complete customer lifecycle – leading to a $615M acquisition by SentinelOne.

Kathleen Thomas, Chief Financial Officer

As Censys' CFO, Thomas provides financial and accounting leadership, contributes to the strategic direction of the company and ensures company-wide financial execution.

Thomas, also named top 25 women global leaders in cybersecurity, brings more than 20 years of experience as an accomplished financial leader in the technology industry. She has proven experience with several mergers and acquisitions, and overseeing the sale of product groups to public companies.

With 13 years of progressive roles in high growth SaaS organizations, her extensive value-added contributions in financial and operations management are focused on creating cost savings, reducing financial exposure and establishing internal controls.

Prior to Censys, Thomas served as CFO and CISO at Cysiv, a 24/7 security operations center-as-a-service (SOCaaS). Cysiv was incubated within and spun-out from Trend Micro, and Thomas led it through to acquisition in under 3 years when the company was acquired by Forescout Technologies in July 2022.

Dayna Rothman, Chief Marketing Officer

In her role as CMO, Dayna is responsible for worldwide marketing across brand, public relations, analyst relations, channel marketing, demand generation, events, product marketing and content marketing.

Throughout her career, Rothman has a history of developing high-performing marketing teams that deliver business results. After a successful acquisition as CMO at OneLogin, Rothman was responsible for leading a marketing organization that sourced between 70-80% of net-new revenue, securing OneLogin's first-time placement as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, and accelerating the business to achieve 50% year-over-year net-new revenue growth towards an exit.

On Monday, March 13, these women will participate in a Women in Censys panel, moderated by Censys' VP of People & Culture, Jasmine Burns. The roundtable discussion will cover career insights, gender diversity and mentorship opportunities within the cybersecurity industry. To sign up for the panel, visit: https://censys.io/empowering-women-in-cyber-security/ .

To learn more about Censys' approach to organizational visibility, visit: https://www.censys.io .

About Censys

Censys, Inc.™ is the leading provider of continuous attack surface management. Founded in 2013 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Censys gives organizations the world's most comprehensive real-time view of global networks and devices. Customers like FireEye, Google, NATO, Swiss Armed Forces, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and over 10% of the Fortune 500 rely on the company's Internet-wide continuous visibility platform to discover and prevent cybersecurity threats. At Censys, you can be yourself. We like it that way. Diversity fuels our mission, and we are committed to inclusion across race, gender, age and identity. To learn more, visit censys.io and follow Censys on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Censys