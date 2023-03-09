DocuSign Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world's #1 e-signature product as part of its industry leading lineup, today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

"We finished the year strong, delivering across our key financial metrics and making tangible progress on our strategic priorities. We are reshaping DocuSign to invest in our innovation roadmap and self-service capabilities," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of DocuSign. "Looking ahead, we aim to drive profitable growth at scale by executing our mission of smarter, easier, and trusted agreements."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $659.6 million , an increase of 14% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $643.7 million , an increase of 14% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $15.9 million , a decrease of 5% year-over-year.

Billings were $739.0 million , an increase of 10% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin was 79%, compared to 77% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 83% compared to 81% in the same period last year.

GAAP net income per basic share was $0.02 on 202 million shares outstanding compared to a loss of $0.15 on 199 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.02 on 206 million shares outstanding compared to a loss of $0.15 on 199 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.65 on 206 million shares outstanding compared to $0.48 on 207 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $137.1 million compared to $87.8 million in the same period last year.

Free cash flow was $113.0 million compared to $70.3 million in the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $1.2 billion at the end of the quarter.

Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $2.5 billion , an increase of 19% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $2.4 billion , an increase of 20% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $73.7 million , an increase of 5% year-over-year.

Billings were $2.7 billion , an increase of 13% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin was 79%, compared to 78% in fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 82% for both periods.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.49 on 201 million shares outstanding compared to $0.36 on 197 million shares outstanding in fiscal 2022.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $2.03 on 206 million shares outstanding compared to $1.98 on 208 million shares outstanding in fiscal 2022.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."

Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Executive Appointments. DocuSign appointed the following new key leaders:

Named Customers' Choice in 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer': Electronic Signature. DocuSign was recognized by customers on Gartner Peer Insights as a Customers' Choice in the December 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Electronic Signature. Of the 12 solutions included, DocuSign had the highest number of reviews and is the only e-signature vendor recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction for meeting or exceeding both the market average for Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption.

Outlook

The company currently expects the following guidance:

▪ Quarter ending April 30, 2023 (in millions, except percentages): Total Revenue

















$639 to $643 Subscription revenue

















$625 to $629 Billings

















$615 to $625 Non-GAAP gross margin

















81 % to 82 % Non-GAAP operating margin

















21 % to 22 % Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

















207 to 212



▪ Fiscal year ending January 31, 2024 (in millions, except percentages):

Total revenue

















$2,695 to $2,707 Subscription revenue

















$2,633 to $2,645 Billings

















$2,705 to $2,725 Non-GAAP gross margin

















81 % to 82 % Non-GAAP operating margin

















21 % to 23 % Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

















207 to 212

The company has not reconciled its guidance of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation has not been provided.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, these non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for, or superior to our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, acquisition-related expenses, fair value adjustments to strategic investments, executive transition costs, lease-related impairment and lease-related charges, restructuring and other related charges, tax impact related to an intercompany IP transfer, as these costs are not reflective of ongoing operations and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods. In addition to these exclusions, we subtract an assumed provision for income taxes to calculate non-GAAP net income. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2023, we determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 20%.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended

January 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue:













Subscription $ 643,677

$ 564,006

$ 2,442,177

$ 2,037,272 Professional services and other 15,899

16,822

73,738

69,941 Total revenue 659,576

580,828

2,515,915

2,107,213 Cost of revenue:













Subscription 110,463

96,556

426,077

343,661 Professional services and other 26,963

34,898

110,011

122,790 Total cost of revenue 137,426

131,454

536,088

466,451 Gross profit 522,150

449,374

1,979,827

1,640,762 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 304,649

299,417

1,242,711

1,076,527 Research and development 125,891

110,692

480,584

393,362 General and administrative 91,641

64,443

316,228

232,757 Restructuring and other related charges 253

—

28,335

— Total operating expenses 522,434

474,552

2,067,858

1,702,646 Loss from operations (284)

(25,178)

(88,031)

(61,884) Interest expense (1,652)

(1,617)

(6,389)

(6,443) Interest income and other income (expense), net 7,366

(2,621)

4,539

1,413 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 5,430

(29,416)

(89,881)

(66,914) Provision for income taxes 567

1,029

7,573

3,062 Net income (loss) $ 4,863

$ (30,445)

$ (97,454)

$ (69,976) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:













Basic $ 0.02

$ (0.15)

$ (0.49)

$ (0.36) Diluted $ 0.02

$ (0.15)

$ (0.49)

$ (0.36) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net

income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:













Basic 201,894

198,687

200,903

196,675 Diluted 206,260

198,687

200,903

196,675















Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:













Cost of revenue—subscription $ 11,644

$ 9,500

$ 46,916

$ 31,152 Cost of revenue—professional services and other 7,431

8,096

25,758

27,347 Sales and marketing 55,760

52,040

222,334

186,759 Research and development 41,278

31,712

149,967

108,523 General and administrative 29,810

16,659

88,125

54,761 Restructuring and other related charges 36

—

5,626

—

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) January 31, 2023

January 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 721,895

$ 509,059 Investments—current 309,771

293,763 Accounts receivable, net 516,914

440,950 Contract assets—current 12,437

12,588 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 69,987

63,236 Total current assets 1,631,004

1,319,596 Investments—noncurrent 186,049

94,938 Property and equipment, net 199,892

184,664 Operating lease right-of-use assets 141,493

126,021 Goodwill 353,619

355,058 Intangible assets, net 70,280

98,816 Deferred contract acquisition costs—noncurrent 350,899

311,835 Other assets—noncurrent 79,484

50,337 Total assets $ 3,012,720

$ 2,541,265 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 24,393

$ 52,804 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 100,987

91,377 Accrued compensation 163,133

160,163 Convertible senior notes—current 722,887

— Contract liabilities—current 1,172,867

1,029,891 Operating lease liabilities—current 24,055

37,404 Total current liabilities 2,208,322

1,371,639 Convertible senior notes, net—noncurrent —

718,487 Contract liabilities—noncurrent 16,925

16,725 Operating lease liabilities—noncurrent 141,348

126,340 Deferred tax liability—noncurrent 10,723

9,316 Other liabilities—noncurrent 18,115

23,255 Total liabilities 2,395,433

2,265,762 Stockholders' equity





Common stock 20

20 Treasury stock (1,785)

(1,532) Additional paid-in capital 2,240,732

1,720,013 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,996)

(4,809) Accumulated deficit (1,598,684)

(1,438,189) Total stockholders' equity 617,287

275,503 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,012,720

$ 2,541,265

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended

January 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ 4,863

$ (30,445)

$ (97,454)

$ (69,976) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities













Depreciation and amortization 22,279

20,750

86,255

81,913 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs 50,664

43,683

185,045

144,442 Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs 1,245

1,250

4,970

5,098 Non-cash operating lease costs 7,033

6,643

27,501

26,819 Stock-based compensation expense 145,961

118,006

538,726

408,542 Deferred income taxes (1,348)

3,729

1,697

1,369 Other 2,183

4,274

15,723

9,871 Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable (94,302)

(135,349)

(75,964)

(117,380) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,555

5,816

(5,038)

(7,074) Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (70,695)

(59,447)

(232,315)

(207,393) Other assets (6,612)

(206)

(22,319)

(11,496) Accounts payable (24,701)

5,445

(26,440)

12,148 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,467

(1,058)

7,340

10,828 Accrued compensation 14,046

23,909

(1,781)

1,128 Contract liabilities 86,353

89,435

143,177

250,482 Operating lease liabilities (8,934)

(8,642)

(42,364)

(32,854) Net cash provided by operating activities 137,057

87,793

506,759

506,467 Cash flows from investing activities:













Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash —

—

—

(6,388) Purchases of marketable securities (131,461)

(81,366)

(533,710)

(384,128) Sales of marketable securities —

4,499

—

7,569 Maturities of marketable securities 112,148

90,113

423,917

283,184 Purchases of strategic and other investments (125)

(1,000)

(3,750)

(1,750) Purchases of property and equipment (24,064)

(17,470)

(77,654)

(61,396) Net cash used in investing activities (43,502)

(5,224)

(191,197)

(162,909) Cash flows from financing activities:













Repayments of convertible senior notes —

(13,071)

(16)

(77,906) Repurchases of common stock —

—

(63,041)

— Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU settlement and ESPP purchase (17,283)

(63,412)

(84,403)

(386,521) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,669

2,553

12,678

23,729 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan —

—

36,526

46,077 Net cash used in financing activities (15,614)

(73,930)

(98,256)

(394,621) Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,868

(3,122)

(3,784)

(5,594) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 88,809

5,517

213,522

(56,657) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (1) 634,392

504,162

509,679

566,336 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 723,201

$ 509,679

$ 723,201

$ 509,679

(1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash included restricted cash of $1.3 million and $0.6 million as of January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin:



Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended

January 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP gross profit $ 522,150

$ 449,374

$ 1,979,827

$ 1,640,762 Add: Stock-based compensation 19,075

17,596

72,674

58,499 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,382

2,403

9,613

11,670 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 392

829

2,184

7,524 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges 412

—

1,090

— Non-GAAP gross profit $ 544,411

$ 470,202

$ 2,065,388

$ 1,718,455 GAAP gross margin 79 %

77 %

79 %

78 % Non-GAAP adjustments 4 %

4 %

3 %

4 % Non-GAAP gross margin 83 %

81 %

82 %

82 %















GAAP subscription gross profit $ 533,214

$ 467,450

$ 2,016,100

$ 1,693,611 Add: Stock-based compensation 11,644

9,500

46,916

31,152 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,382

2,403

9,613

11,670 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 243

417

1,393

3,703 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges 126

—

447

— Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 547,609

$ 479,770

$ 2,074,469

$ 1,740,136 GAAP subscription gross margin 83 %

83 %

83 %

83 % Non-GAAP adjustments 2 %

2 %

2 %

2 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 85 %

85 %

85 %

85 %















GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (11,064)

$ (18,076)

$ (36,273)

$ (52,849) Add: Stock-based compensation 7,431

8,096

25,758

27,347 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 149

412

791

3,821 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges 286

—

643

— Non-GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (3,198)

$ (9,568)

$ (9,081)

$ (21,681) GAAP professional services and other gross margin (70) %

(107) %

(49) %

(76) % Non-GAAP adjustments 50 %

50 %

37 %

45 % Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin (20) %

(57) %

(12) %

(31) %

Reconciliation of operating expenses:



Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended

January 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP sales and marketing $ 304,649

$ 299,417

$ 1,242,711

$ 1,076,527 Less: Stock-based compensation (55,760)

(52,040)

(222,334)

(186,759) Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2,571)

(3,205)

(11,093)

(13,100) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (910)

(1,960)

(6,160)

(19,628) Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges (1,467)

—

(3,820)

— Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 243,941

$ 242,212

$ 999,304

$ 857,040 GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 46 %

52 %

49 %

51 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 37 %

42 %

40 %

41 %















GAAP research and development $ 125,891

$ 110,692

$ 480,584

$ 393,362 Less: Stock-based compensation (41,278)

(31,712)

(149,967)

(108,523) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (460)

(1,097)

(3,469)

(10,341) Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges (433)

—

(1,252)

— Non-GAAP research and development $ 83,720

$ 77,883

$ 325,896

$ 274,498 GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 19 %

19 %

19 %

19 % Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 13 %

13 %

13 %

13 %















GAAP general and administrative $ 91,641

$ 64,443

$ 316,228

$ 232,757 Less: Stock-based compensation (29,810)

(16,659)

(88,125)

(54,761) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (182)

(334)

(1,108)

(4,699) Less: Acquisition-related expenses —

—

—

(387) Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges (364)

(1,207)

(1,019)

(5,099) Less: Executive transition costs —

—

(2,634)

— Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 61,285

$ 46,243

$ 223,342

$ 167,811 GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 14 %

10 %

13 %

11 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 9 %

8 %

9 %

8 %

Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations and operating margin:



Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended

January 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP loss from operations $ (284)

$ (25,178)

$ (88,031)

$ (61,884) Add: Stock-based compensation 145,923

118,007

533,100

408,542 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 4,953

5,608

20,706

24,770 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 1,944

4,220

12,921

42,192 Add: Acquisition-related expenses —

—

—

387 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges 2,676

1,207

7,181

5,099 Add: Restructuring and other related charges 253

—

28,335

— Add: Executive transition costs —

—

2,634

— Non-GAAP income from operations $ 155,465

$ 103,864

$ 516,846

$ 419,106 GAAP operating margin — %

(4) %

(3) %

(3) % Non-GAAP adjustments 24 %

22 %

24 %

23 % Non-GAAP operating margin 24 %

18 %

21 %

20 %

Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:



Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended

January 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ 4,863

$ (30,445)

$ (97,454)

$ (69,976) Add: Stock-based compensation 145,923

118,007

533,100

408,542 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 4,953

5,608

20,706

24,770 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 1,944

4,220

12,921

42,192 Add: Acquisition-related expenses —

—

—

387 Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,291

1,250

4,970

5,098 Less: Fair value adjustments to strategic investments 4,073

—

3,689

(5,270) Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges 2,676

1,207

7,181

5,099 Add: Restructuring and other related charges 253

—

28,335

— Add: Executive transition costs —

—

2,634

— Add: Income Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(1) (32,742)

—

(97,158)

— Non-GAAP net income $ 133,234

$ 99,847

$ 418,924

$ 410,842















Numerator:













Non-GAAP net income $ 133,234

$ 99,847

$ 418,924

$ 410,842 Add: Interest expense on convertible senior notes 46

25

29

37 Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 133,280

$ 99,872

$ 418,953

$ 410,879















Denominator:













Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 201,894

198,687

200,903

196,675 Effect of dilutive securities 4,366

8,474

5,595

11,322 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 206,260

207,161

206,498

207,997















GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.02

$ (0.15)

$ (0.49)

$ (0.36) GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.02

$ (0.15)

$ (0.49)

$ (0.36) Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.66

$ 0.50

$ 2.09

$ 2.09 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.65

$ 0.48

$ 2.03

$ 1.98

(1) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%. Estimating a non-GAAP tax rate of 20%,

the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments was $19.1 million for the three months ended January 31, 2022 and $79.7 million

for the year ended January 31, 2022.

Computation of free cash flow:



Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended

January 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 137,057

$ 87,793

$ 506,759

$ 506,467 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (24,064)

(17,470)

(77,654)

(61,396) Non-GAAP free cash flow 112,993

70,323

429,105

445,071 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (43,502)

(5,224)

(191,197)

(162,909) Net cash used in financing activities $ (15,614)

$ (73,930)

$ (98,256)

$ (394,621)

Computation of billings:



Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue $ 659,576

$ 580,828

$ 2,515,915

$ 2,107,213 Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period 1,191,269

1,049,106

1,191,269

1,049,106 Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period (1,113,131)

(961,243)

(1,049,106)

(800,940) Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period 17,945

19,708

18,273

21,021 Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period (16,615)

(18,273)

(16,615)

(18,273) Non-GAAP billings $ 739,044

$ 670,126

$ 2,659,736

$ 2,358,127

