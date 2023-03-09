Women's History Month: At ZAGO Manufacturing Co. Women Flourish All Year Long.

NEWARK, N.J., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Women's History Month, ZAGO, a manufacturer of sustainable sealing fasteners and switch boots in Newark, NJ, is proud to share these stories:

Meet the women of ZAGO Manufacturing Co. (PRNewswire)

ZAGO is a great company for women and men to work and flourish, and that's exactly what the co-founders envisioned.

Sonia Letona, Quality Control Manager, Guatemala. Sonia moved to America 15 years ago and landed her first job at ZAGO working the assembly line. Sonia, who is married and a mom, excelled at ZAGO and leads a seven-member team. When asked about how she rose to her position, Sonia says, "I love learning. I ask lots of questions, and I care about helping our customers."

Aly Damacela, Contract Reviewer/ Buyer, Ecuador. Aly joined ZAGO 10 years ago, and since then, earned her Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Kean University and became a mom. "At ZAGO, I can be a mother and grow my career. ZAGO even paid my college tuition."

Viviana Alvarez, Purchasing and Expediting, Colombia. Viviana's ZAGO career began in 2018 in Shipping before working her way up to Purchasing & Expediting. Viviana appreciates the family feel ZAGO provides. "I love working at ZAGO. We're more than colleagues, we're family."

Stephanie Carhuavilca, Machine Programmer, Honduras. Stephanie joined ZAGO in 2021 ready to learn. She quickly progressed from manual machine operator to set-up/programmer. Stephanie is completing an apprenticeship and will earn 12 college credits towards her associate's degree.

Jackie Luciano, Vice President, Newark, NJ. Jackie joined ZAGO 15 years ago as a part-time bookkeeper while raising two young children and advanced to executive leadership after earning her Rutgers MBA in Finance. "ZAGO is a great place for women and men to work and flourish, and that's exactly what the co-founders envisioned."

Woman-Owned

ZAGO was co-founded in 1993 by married couple Gail Friedberg Rottenstrich, an attorney who today is CEO, and Harvey Rottenstrich, an electrical engineer who is President and Lead Engineer. ZAGO is a woman-owned company and employs 35 women and men hailing from different backgrounds, cultures, and ethnicities. Out of eight management-level positions, women occupy six.

Representation Matters

"There are many qualified women in manufacturing and in other industries who can excel in this sector – but they have to see themselves in these positions," says Gail.

About ZAGO:

U.S.A.-based ZAGO is a sustainable manufacturer making sustainable sealing fasteners for a sustainable world. ZAGO is Buy American Act compliant and provides sealing solutions to engineers, manufacturers, and distributors worldwide. Visit www.zago.com.

Contact: Kim Keating, kim@zago.com

