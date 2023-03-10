MyyShop Lands at SXSW 2023, Helping Creators Effortlessly Cash In on Social Commerce

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyyShop, a cross-border social commerce platform launched by DHGATE Group in 2020, will participate in the SXSW Creative Industries Expo in Austin, Texas, on March 12-15, 2023. Setting out to impress millions of SXSW attendees and travelers to the city, MyyShop appears on billboards at Austin International Airport and will be hosting a panel at Next Stage, SXSW, under the theme of Unlocking the Power of Social Commerce. Hosted at 14:30 on Austin Industry Day (March 15), the panel's featured speakers will share with attendees how to level up their side hustle using MyyShop. MyyShop will be at booth #1023 inside the Austin Convention Center, which hosts exhibitors from industries on the cutting edge of technology, design, social goods, health, wellness, and more.

MyyShop appears on billboards at Austin International Airport (PRNewswire)

Through well-planned booth activities and an in-depth panel session, MyyShop aims to provide a practical and easy-to-follow demonstration of its innovative features and services to the U.S. audience. Be sure to check out MyyShop's event page and discover how social commerce is transforming the retail landscape in America, and learn from top influencers about their journey to success.

Launched by leading cross-border e-commerce company DHGATE Group in 2020, MyyShop enables Generation Z members, Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), and women entrepreneurs to participate in global trade by removing barriers to entry and providing a chance for anyone to monetize their influence on social media using the latest tools.

MyyShop aims to be "Your Shop" for global creators. It allows them to set up an online e-commerce portal in minutes powered by AI technology and effortlessly monetize their influence on social media platforms. This includes empowering creators, influencers, and individual entrepreneurs with social impact to sell more products, including personalized product recommendations, digitalization tools, and constant support throughout their business journey. With MyyShop, anyone can easily "Share to Earn" by selling through shoppable feeds or leveraging influencer marketing on social platforms.

"Not only want to build relationships with creators, but we also aim to create an inspiring and supportive community among creators, making Myyshop a great starting point and an awesome long-term support network, and that's why we will be at SXSW 2023," said Diane Wang, Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHGATE Group. "Social commerce opens a new window for MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and the younger generation. We encourage passionate young people or small and medium-sized entrepreneurs to seize the opportunity and turn their social impact into a profitable business."

SXSW is an annual bonanza featuring expositions, conference events, and a festival vibe for young and creative people in sectors including tech, film, music, education, and culture. The event is viewed as a venue to display a trendy lifestyle and the latest consumption trends. Approximately 417,400 people from 62 countries attended SXSW in 2019, during the last hosting of the event pre-pandemic.

We invite you to drop by our booth, attend our panel and see what tremendous opportunities MyyShop can offer you.

About MyyShop

MyyShop is a pioneering social commerce platform launched by DHGATE Group that allows effortless selling on social media. MyyShop aims to provide content creators with online store creation tools, as well as AI-powered, tailored product recommendations that their audience won't be able to resist, allow them to sell with confidence knowing the products are in demand and backed by a world-leading supply chain that delivers to increase earnings quickly. For more information, please visit MyyShop.com and follow @MyyShopOfficial

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 34 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com

