New Arnold Palmer Spiked Raspberry Half & Half is the unexpectedly refreshing and fruity addition you didn't know your favorite spiked half and half was missing

CHICAGO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After four years of unprecedented year-over-year growth [1], Arnold Palmer Spiked will once again expand its portfolio of spiked half & half offerings with the release of Arnold Palmer Spiked Raspberry Half & Half. The classic taste of iced tea and lemonade flavor you know and love, now with a splash of natural raspberry flavor and 5% ABV.

Arnold Palmer Spiked™ Adds Raspberry Half & Half to Its Growing Family of Brands (PRNewswire)

Arriving just in time for spring, Arnold Palmer Spiked Raspberry Half & Half joins the growing portfolio of Arnold Palmer Spiked brands including traditional Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half and Arnold Palmer Spiked Lite Half & Half. With this new expansion, the classic half & half brand has drinkers covered for activities from the backyard to the back nine.

"The hard tea market is booming and consumers are looking for fresh innovations from the brands they already know and love," said Joy Ghosh, vice president of Above Premium Flavor at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "There are a lot of options out there, but we believe that drinkers should never settle for the conventional choice, and only sip the beverage made with real brewed tea and real squeezed juice. With the release of Arnold Palmer Spiked Raspberry we're giving drinkers a refreshed way to spike up the season - now that's living a life well played."

Since launching in 2018, Arnold Palmer Spiked has continued to grow year over year according to IRI Barrel Sales [2]. With the US hard tea market growing double digits since 2018 [3], this summer marks the ideal time to continue to make a splash in the space.

Beginning in March, Arnold Palmer Spiked Raspberry Half & Half will be available in 24oz single-cans, making it the ideal, easy-drinking option for any summer occasion. Fans of the brand can purchase Arnold Palmer Spiked Raspberry in 24 markets, including IL, OH, WI, MI, IN, MN, KY, IA, ND, PA, NY, VA, NJ, MD, MA, WV, CT, NH, DE, ME, RI, VT, DC and MT.

For more information on where to purchase Arnold Palmer Spiked Raspberry Half & Half visit our product locator at www.arnoldpalmerspiked.com. Fans can also follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook @ArnoldPalmerSpiked for more exciting information from the brand and their summer plans.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

[1] IRI Barrel Sales, Total US Multi Outlet + Conv, Year 2022

[2] IRI Barrel Sales, Total US Multi Outlet + Conv, Year 2022

[3] IRI Barrel Sales, Total US Multi Outlet + Conv, Year 2022

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Molson Coors Beverage Company