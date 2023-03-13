Former Bazaarvoice and Snap Inc. exec, Rob Weaver, joins True Fit as CRO; MD EMEA Sarah Curran MBE, promoted to Global CMO

BOSTON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True Fit, the leading global fit personalization platform for fashion retailers, has announced the appointment of former Snap Inc. and Bazaarvoice executive, Rob Weaver, as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

True Fit is the leading consumer experience platform leveraged by apparel and footwear retailers to decode fit and connect shoppers with only what they love. It has organized the broadest footwear, apparel and consumer data in the world to provide best in class fit recommendations covering the industry’s brands and styles. The platform is leveraged by 150+ global retailers, representing 17,000 brands and 82 million active members. (PRNewsfoto/TRUE FIT) (PRNewswire)

An experienced Go To Market (GTM) executive having held senior leadership positions at Snap Inc. and Bazaarvoice, Weaver brings a strong track record scaling high-performing teams and tech businesses. He joins True Fit's executive team and will lead True Fit's ambitious growth trajectory as the global leader in fit personalization across the U.S. and Europe.

True Fit's Fashion Genome™ is the world's largest connected data set for apparel and footwear, unifying data from 80 million active members, 17,000+ brands, and hundreds of billions in cross-market transaction insights. The Fashion Genome leverages these insights to unlock high confidence fit personalization to 100% of retailers' site traffic, critical cross-market insights, and retention. The high-fidelity fit recommendations generated by the platform have helped hundreds of leading retailers and brands, including FatFace, Lands' End and Hotter Shoes, build confidence into consumers' buying journeys, while improving customer satisfaction, revenue per visitor, return reduction and high value retention.

In 2022, True Fit saw an 8% year-on-year uplift in registrations from global shoppers, showcasing the growing demand for its solution from customers, who are looking for reassurance on size and fit when shopping fashion online. Off the back of this sustained momentum, Weaver will build out True Fit's GTM strategy and its team to deliver ongoing growth opportunities within its key markets.

William R. Adler, CEO of True Fit, commented: "Rob joins with a wealth of experience in coaching high-performing teams to dream big and realize those outcomes. He has a unique blend of inspiring energy, strategic mastery, and high-character coaching that drives world- class teams to outperform ambitious goals. We're thrilled to have him on board at such a critical time for True Fit's growth, and we know his expertise and vision will have a seismic impact on delivering success. Rob is a perfect culture fit for our executive team, which is full of high performing, extraordinary people driven by ambition and impeccable values."

Commenting on his appointment, True Fit's CRO Rob Weaver said: "It's an exciting time to join the team – the True Fit star has been rising for some time now, as retailers and brands recognize the central role connected data plays in delivering customer experience, conversions and customer lifetime value (CLV) on the one hand, while reducing returns on the other. I look forward to working with the team across our US and European markets to accelerate and realize True Fit's unlimited growth."

To further bolster its growth ambitions, True Fit has also announced the promotion of its MD EMEA, Sarah Curran MBE, to Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Former Luxury Director at fashion retailer Shop Direct (now The Very Group), Curran joined True Fit in 2020 as Managing Director (MD) of Europe, having worked with True Fit as a retail adviser between March and July of the same year. Since joining, she has been instrumental in delivering growth within the business' EMEA operations, which has seen True Fit partner with leading brands including Boden, The Very Group, QUIZ and M&Co.

As a former retailer, having founded her own affordable luxury fashion ecommerce site, My- Wardrobe, in 2006 – a seven year tenure which saw her awarded an MBE for services to fashion – Sarah will bring the voice of the retailer as well as her insight into shopper demands from her retailing expertise to True Fit's GTM strategies in her new role as CMO, ensuring that its solution and the messaging around its technology directly reflects the evolving needs of retailers and brands.

Sarah Curran MBE, CMO at True Fit, commented: "Coming from the retail side, and understanding as a retailer what the shopper demands are and knowing the data that is available from the Fashion Genome as I now do, this is such an important tool and partner for retail. This is particularly true in today's climate, as retailers grapple with rising returns rates and spiraling costs of customer acquisition, while cost-of-living pricing and promotions sensitivities from shoppers put even more pressure on retailers to discount in order to drive demand. Data that can help retailers leverage insights to sell more at full price, whilst minimizing operational costs - especially around reverse logistics and returns - will not only protect margin in the short-term, but help grow customer loyalty and CLV in the longer-term."

About True Fit

True Fit is the leading platform apparel and footwear retailers leverage to optimize fit guidance and drive confidence for shoppers. Its platform consists of the broadest footwear, apparel and consumer data, representing over 17,000 brands and more than 80 million active members. True Fit's dataset is organized and connected to streamline the buying experience, drive loyalty with shoppers and deliver unparalleled insights and data services to retailers.

TrueFit.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TRUE FIT