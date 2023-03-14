Acquisition strengthens national footprint with first location in Colorado

HALTOM CITY, Texas, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMS CAT, a leading disaster recovery and restoration service provider, has announced the acquisition of Colorado Premier Restoration, in Denver, Colorado. Colorado Premier Restoration is a prominent disaster recovery solutions company with a strong reputation for quality and customer service in both Denver, Colorado Springs, and their surrounding communities. With this acquisition, BMS CAT continues to expand its reach and reinforce its commitment to providing comprehensive and reliable disaster recovery services to businesses and homeowners across the United States.

BMS CAT Acquires Colorado Premier Restoration (PRNewswire)

Colorado Premier Restoration has been providing restoration services since 2015 and has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses and homeowners in their time of need. The company offers a wide range of services, including water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, and content restoration.

"BMS CAT is very pleased to announce our strategic acquisition of Colorado Premier Restoration. We have eyed the Denver market area for years as a key geographic growth opportunity for our company," said Tom Head, President & CEO of BMS CAT. "Chris Weston and Alex Limbert have built a dynamic culture over the last eight years, and we look forward to working with Chris and Alex as we bring our two rich cultures together as a force multiplier in the state of Colorado. By doing so, we will be able to provide the best restoration and construction services to our combined customer base. CPR's commitment to quality is exemplified through their remarkable team of employees."

"Colorado Premier Restoration is very excited and honored to join forces with BMS to better serve our clients and community," said Chris Weston, Co-Founder of Colorado Premier Restoration. "Bringing together the CPR and BMS families can only accelerate our promise of trust, compassion, and excellence in the services we provide," added Alex Limbert, Co-Founder. Both Founders are staying on in their current roles and responsibilities to ensure continuity in the CPR and BMS standards of service and culture for years to come.

The acquisition of Colorado Premier Restoration is part of BMS CAT's ongoing strategy to expand its services and capabilities and to provide the best possible disaster recovery solutions to its customers. Today's announcement is the tenth in a strategic plan of acquisitions to support BMS CAT growth. The company has previously acquired North Carolina-based Diamond Restoration, Arizona-based Stratton Restoration, Michigan-based Jarvis Restoration, Pennsylvania-based FireDEX of Pittsburgh, South Carolina-based CATCON, Pennsylvania-based Mellon Certified Restoration, Florida-based Guardian Restoration, North Carolina-based Highland Construction, and Wisconsin-based Accent Property Restoration.

About Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT

Started in 1948 as a furniture and dye shop, Blackmon Mooring has grown to become a leader in each service area it practices – from fire and water restoration to storm damage recovery. The earliest founders of Blackmon Mooring built their business on reliability, quality, and superior customer service. In 1981, the company expanded its reach globally with the addition of the BMS CAT division and since then, it has responded to some of the world's most devastating disasters. Today, the company follows the same principles it was founded upon, and always remembers that the customer is the cornerstone of the business. https://www.bmscat.com

