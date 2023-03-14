EXERGEN CONTINUES MISSION OF BRINGING THE WORLD'S MOST ACCURATE THERMOMETER TO CONSUMERS, HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS, AND RETAILERS

Sets Standard for Technology, Scientific Research, and Partnerships with Medical Professionals, and Retailers

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 20 years, Exergen Corporation has manufactured the only thermometer whose accuracy is backed by a mounting body of peer-reviewed published clinical studies, which now stands at 117. These studies speak to the thermometer's efficacy, accuracy, and convenience, along with the significant benefits of being noninvasive. The Exergen TemporalScanner is used in a wide range of medical settings, including pediatric units, clinics, hospitals, and long-term care facilities. It is the #1 preferred thermometer of nurses and pediatricians and is used in more than half of all U.S. hospitals. More than three billion temperatures are taken each year with TemporalScanners.

Exergen has long recognized the critical role that nurses play in patient care, and the company has just launched a program to provide its consumer models to every nursing school in the country. Any nursing school that is interested will receive, at no cost, a free Exergen home model TemporalScanner for every student in its program – whether 50 or 5,000. Exergen is also providing its professional models for nursing schools' skills labs. Thousands of nursing students have already benefited from this program. The goal is to teach nursing students the importance of taking an accurate temperature, both in the classroom and at home.

Exergen is also extending an offer to all medical professionals to receive up to five home models for a significantly reduced cost.

"Our mission is the same as it has always been: to ensure that every medical professional and consumer is equipped with the most accurate thermometer available," says Exergen CEO Francesco Pompei, Ph.D. "Not only do we lead the way in technological advances, but we also always stay ahead of demand – even during Covid – because we manufacture all of our thermometers in the U.S."

With the advent of Covid, non-contact infrared thermometers (NCITs) were used, largely in public settings for mass screenings. According to Dr. Pompei, this created a dangerous situation as these types of thermometers are proven to be inaccurate. A study published by the FDA demonstrates that NCITs fail to reliably detect fevers. It also proves that they fall outside of the accuracy specifications advertised in manufacturers' instructions and labeling for proper usage.

For all accredited nursing schools who would like to receive a free Exergen TemporalScanner home model for each of their students, along with several professional models for their skills labs, visit Exergen Nursing School Thermometer Gifting Program. For medical professionals who would like to receive up to five home models for a reduced cost, visit https://www.exergen.com/healthcare/.

ABOUT EXERGEN CORPORATION

Exergen manufactures and markets two series of the TemporalScanner thermometer: a professional version for hospitals and clinics, and a consumer version sold in major retailers nationwide. More than three billion temperatures are taken each year with TemporalScanners. Used in thousands of hospitals and clinics across the country as well as in millions of homes, TemporalScanners are the #1 preference of pediatricians, nurses, and parents. The Exergen TemporalScanner's accuracy is supported by more than 100 peer-reviewed published clinical studies covering all ages from preterm infants to geriatrics and all care areas from hospitals to homes. Exergen has also long been a leader in nursing. For nearly 20 years, it has been part of the nursing profession's educational curriculum. Published textbooks from 2005 to present include Exergen thermometers and have set nurse training standards, relied upon in thousands of nursing programs nationwide. For additional information, visit www.exergen.com.

