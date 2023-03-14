Media Alert: Marvell to Present Evolution of Cloud Data Center Connectivity at Webinar Hosted by BofA Securities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced the details of its participation in a webinar hosted by BofA Securities to discuss current and emerging data center connectivity technologies and the impact they will have on the cloud.

Webinar Title: The Evolution of Cloud Data Center Connectivity

When: Wednesday, March 22 at 8 a.m. Pacific time/11 a.m. Eastern time

Topic:

Technologies for connecting systems inside and between data centers are evolving as cloud service providers seek new ways to scale bandwidth efficiently, economically, and rapidly. This webinar will discuss current and emerging technologies and the impact they will have on the cloud.

Presenters:

Loi Nguyen - Executive Vice President, Optical and Copper Connectivity Group, Marvell

Achyut Shah - Senior Vice President, PHY Business Unit, Marvell

Alan Weckel - Co-founder, 650 Group

Host: Vivek Arya, Head of US Semiconductor and Semicap Equipment Research at BofA Securities

To Register:

https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/ceocfo2023/idifmd5t.cfm

A video replay will be available at the above link following the live webinar.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

