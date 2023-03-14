Powerbridge Technologies Unveils HNT Router Miner for Decentralized Wireless Network Connectivity

ZHUHAI, China, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) ("Powerbridge" or the "Company"), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, has announced that Powerbridge has successfully developed the prototype of HNT Router Miner and software system based on the Helium network. The Helium Network is a decentralized wireless network designed to provide efficient connectivity for IoT devices.

Compared to traditional wireless networks, the Helium Network allows for greater scalability, lower costs, and improved security. The Helium Router is a key component of this network, providing users with a simple and efficient way to connect their IoT devices. According to a report by Markets and Markets, the global IoT market size was valued at $300 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $650 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% during the forecast period. This growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of connected devices and the growing need for efficient and secure data communication and management.

Stewart Lor, CEO of Powerbridge Technologies, commented: "We are thrilled to unveil our HNT Router Miner prototype. This breakthrough solution is a significant step forward for us in the web3.0 and blockchain arena, and we believe that our new generation devices will provide efficient mining solutions for global users. With our focus on cutting-edge technology solutions, the Company is well positioned to capitalize on the growing IoT market and deliver long-term value to its shareholders."

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) is a leading provider of multi-industry technology solutions. The Company offers software and platform applications, IoT platform services and intelligent devices, supply chain platforms and interactive media services, metaverse and digital services, and cryptomining platform services and cryptocurrency asset operations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may", "will", "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements; specifically, the Company's statements regarding listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the IPO are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

