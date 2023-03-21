ARG Acquisition Yields Exceptional Growth, Scale, and Customer Success

ARG playbook allows Charlotte, N.C.-based technology services firm to help clients achieve comprehensive digital transformation.

MCLEAN, Va., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the two-year anniversary of its acquisition of NextWave Technology Advisors, ARG today announced the successful transformation of this Charlotte, N.C.-based national technology services firm, from a start-up to a leading enterprise provider of a diversified portfolio of advanced solutions and services.

NextWave founder, Adam Carreno, who currently serves as a Managing Partner for ARG, engages with today’s top global brands—helping CIOs and COOs better understand, assess, and act on the telecommunications and IT needs of their respective organizations. (PRNewswire)

"ARG's relentless focus and dedication to supporting my clients has been a game-changer," said Adam Carreno

"For companies like Adam's, ARG provides expertise, engineering, implementation, and a robust support organization to help them go faster, coupled with a consulting methodology that has been refined over decades to deliver measurable business outcomes for our partners and their clients," said Mike Shonholz, Chief Revenue Officer, ARG.

Carreno added, "ARG's relentless focus and dedication to supporting my clients has been a game-changer. I could not have grown as quickly as I have without ARG's exceptional team in lockstep throughout this journey ensuring my clients have a great experience."

A force multiplier for business growth

Carreno leveraged the ARG's platform, people, and portfolio to help a large, national financial services firm complete a full IT services transformation, starting with their Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution.

"First, we benchmarked the solution against the market to ensure that the client had the best technology for their business," said Carreno. "We validated that the client had the right solution in place and got them the best price option available on the provider. This experience enabled us to establish a level of trust that led them to hire us to review the remainder of their technology infrastructure to ensure that every component was optimized to work together. This resulted in a unified communications and collaboration deployment, two data center projects, broadband aggregation and migration to SD-WAN, and a cybersecurity evaluation. We were able to optimize the procurement process and ensure the solutions worked well together. We also eliminated redundant solutions, accelerated the deployment, improved visibility, and elevated the customer experience, while saving them hundreds of thousands of dollars per year."

Over the past two years, the client has moved almost all their technology services to ARG, which provides them with a single point of contact to manage their entire technology stack.

About ARG

There are two problems in the IT market; the first is the overwhelming choice, and the second is the pace of change. Companies are afraid of making the wrong choice, or not choosing the latest technology because they are simply not aware of it. For over 30 years, ARG has helped over 4,000 companies make the right choice from thousands of options and bleeding-edge new products. We call it IT Clarity – our clients call it brilliant. To learn more about ARG, contact info@myarg.com.

