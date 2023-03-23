BOOKING.COM HITS A HOME RUN AS THE OFFICIAL ONLINE TRAVEL PARTNER OF MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Digital travel leader inks deal with MLB, making it easier for everyone to book Baseball-inspired trips across the U.S.

American and National League Division Series Now Presented by Booking.com

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Booking.com is pleased to announce it has signed on as the Official Online Travel Partner of Major League Baseball (MLB) in the United States. With Booking.com's mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, the goal of this strategic partnership with MLB is to simplify the way Americans plan their unique baseball-inspired travels across the U.S. As part of this long-term partnership, Booking.com is now the presenting sponsor of the American and National League Division Series, too.

Booking.com (PRNewswire)

A recent survey conducted by Booking.com revealed that almost half (49%) of U.S. baseball fans plan to travel to at least one MLB game this year with (61%) of respondents saying they are willing to travel up to 500 miles to do so. Booking.com, the global travel leader, is committed to helping travelers navigate their baseball trips by offering the widest selection of places to stay - from slick city apartments and vacation rentals in MLB cities to ballpark-adjacent hotels for those looking to stay near their favorite team's stadium on gameday. Research performed by Booking.com also revealed that an overwhelming majority (81%) of respondents would rather travel to see their MLB team win the World Series, than win a holiday trip to their rival team's state.

Having been on the forefront of technology for over two decades, MLB offers fans numerous ways to engage with the sport, from the MLB app to MLB.TV and MLB.com, across mobile & connected devices, and through social media platforms. Aligning with MLB's innovation-friendly approach to support baseball fandom and to lead off the partnership, Booking.com plans to make the process simpler for fans to book trips to games with an easily accessible Booking.com icon across Clubs' digital schedule pages. These icons will direct fans to search and book properties near Major League stadiums.

The top three deciding factors for Americans booking a trip to attend an MLB game are price (63%) relative to the amount they'd be willing to spend to travel to a game (48% say they would spend under $400) to the location in relation to the stadium (49%) and transportation to and from the property (21%). Booking.com offers something for everyone with great deals and stays at a variety of price points and conveniences such as free cancellation and custom maps that showcase properties in relation to key locations. Booking.com also features filters to find options with transportation, on-site parking and more all making the trip-booking experience with Booking.com more convenient.

"Booking.com continues to invest in the U.S. market with our official sponsorship of Major League Baseball, showcasing our latest commitment to making it easier for Americans to find and book the perfect trip," says Ben Harrell, Managing Director, U.S. at Booking.com. "With a variety of property options across the country in MLB cities - from hotels to vacation rentals and more - plus a user-friendly app, Booking.com looks forward to bringing baseball trips to life for fans, helping them with their travels as they enjoy America's favorite pastime with family and friends."

"We are excited to welcome Booking.com to the MLB family of partners," said Noah Garden, MLB Chief Revenue Officer. "With over 2,000 games across the country every summer, our fans love traveling to experience the incredible Major League atmosphere at our beautiful ballparks. We hope this partnership with Booking.com can make that experience all the more enjoyable."

Throughout the long-term partnership, Booking.com and MLB hope to develop inspiring and innovative ways for baseball fans across America to make the most of their travels - whether for rivalry games, events like All-Star Week or the National League and American League Division Series presented by Booking.com. As the season gets into full swing, fans can search for properties in MLB cities on Booking.com offering Getaway Deals , saving 15% on stays between April 4 and September 28, 2023.

SOURCES / METHODOLOGY:

*Research commissioned by Booking.com and conducted among a sample of adult baseball fans across America. In total 1,003 respondents across America were polled, including 254 from the Northeast, 233 from the West, 256 from the Midwest, and 260 from the South. Respondents included 482 men, 517 women, two who identified as other and two who preferred not to say. Those polled included 130 ages 18-24, 178 ages 25-34, 180 ages 35-44, 180 ages 45-54, 161 ages 55-64, and 174 ages 65+. Respondents completed an online survey in March 2023.

About Booking.com :

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com's marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit globalnews.booking.com .

About Major League Baseball :

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched last season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039315/Booking_com_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Booking.com