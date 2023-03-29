Trinity Packaging Supply Ranked 89th on Fortune's List of America's Most Innovative Companies 2023

Fortune's Most Innovative Companies list honors companies leading product, process, and cultural innovation. Trinity Packaging Supply is one of the first companies to receive this honor.

VOORHEES, N.J., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Packaging Supply (Trinity) has been ranked 89th on Fortune's list of America's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Fortune and Statista, the world's leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Trinity Packaging Supply has been on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fast-growing companies for 7 years and is also one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces in America (three-time winner)! Trinity is the first company to leverage proprietary software to connect over 300 distribution and manufacturing centers across North America to provide businesses with packaging’s largest catalog (over 80,000 custom and stock packaging supplies) — offered at low prices with next-day delivery. (PRNewswire)

"Being named to America's Most Innovative Companies list by Fortune, one of the most prestigious institutions in the world, is a remarkable achievement," said Trinity's Founder & CEO, Anthony Magaraci. "I am excited to continue this spirit of innovation through our new proprietary software, which aggregates hundreds of supplier catalogs to our best-in-class e-commerce catalog to find the best prices and quickest lead times for products based on the shipping zip code. Just as Uber transformed the transportation industry, our new platform is disrupting the packaging industry and empowering wholesale suppliers."

Fortune and Statista selected the 300 most innovative US-based companies based on product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture.

To evaluate innovation culture, Statista deployed online surveys where employees could score their own company on a scale.

Statista surveyed experts in various fields, from recruiters to management consultants and patent attorneys, to evaluate the external view of process and product innovation.

For the evaluation of the IP portfolio, Statista used LexisNexis®'s PatentSight® platform to analyze the quantity and value of a company's patents.

In addition to making Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies list, Trinity has been an Inc. Fastest-Growing Companies in America honoree seven years in a row and one of the top 50 Best Places to Work in America by Inc. three times.

About Trinity Packaging Supply:

Trinity Packaging Supply (Trinity) is wholesale packaging's largest catalog, with over 80,000 packaging and industrial products in stock and ready to ship. After founding Trinity from his home office in 2010, Founder & CEO, Anthony Magaraci, grew it into a $100 million business that is a seven-time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America winner, a three-time Inc. Best Places to Work in America winner, and inaugural Inc. Power Partner winner.

