Chapters Health Foundation Presents American Veterans Traveling Tribute

Tribute to U.S. Veterans and First Responders at the 2023 Southernmost Air Spectacular Air Show

MARATHON, Fla., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapters Health Hospice invites attendees of the 2023 Southernmost Air Spectacular to experience the American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT), presented by the Chapters Health Valor Program. The tribute will be available at the air show on Boca Chica Field at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16, 2023. Gates open at 10 a.m. with free admission and parking.

AVTT is a veteran-owned organization operated by the non-profit, The Texas Freedom Tribute. The AVTT includes an 80-percent scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. and tributes for every U.S. involved conflict since World War I, as well as a special 9/11 memorial. The AVTT travels the United States to honor American military Veterans and First Responders and educate communities about U.S. history.

The 2023 Southernmost Air Spectacular features aircraft displays and aerial performances from various military flight squadrons, such as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, VFC-111 "Sun Downers" Adversary Squadron, F-35 Lightning Demonstration Team, VFA-106 "Gladiators" Strike Squadron, and many more military and civilian acts. For more information, visit www.airshowkeywest.com.

"We're thrilled to once again work with the American Veterans Traveling Tribute to pay respects to our Veterans and First Responders," said Adam Stanfield, vice president of development and executive director, Chapters Health Foundation. "Their understanding of our country's history and the sacrifice our Veterans and First Responders have made is what makes this tribute such a humbling and profound experience. And I'm so happy we get to share it with all the attendees of the air show. It will be a great weekend for all to enjoy."

"AVTT is once again proud to be joining the Air Show event in Key West Florida," said Don Allen, founder and CEO, American Veterans Traveling Tribute. "Being able to display our tributes to the entire community is humbling to us. Our mission is to Honor Respect and Remember all who served our country and to recognize the sacrifices of their families. If your name is on display and viewed you can never be forgotten. Join us and say welcome home to the many who gave all over the years."

About Chapters Health Hospice

Formed in 2020, Chapters Health Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, is a community-based, not-for-profit organization supporting patients in Monroe County as they face the challenges of advancing age and illness.

About Chapters Health Valor Program

The Chapters Health Valor Program, operated and funded by the Chapters Health Foundation, provides special support, recognition, and services to veterans, first responders, and their families. The Valor Program, offered year-round, provides services including but not limited to honor pinning ceremonies, peer-to-peer activities, honor walks for deceased service members, counseling services, and trips through the Honor Flight Network. All services and programs through the Valor Program are provided at no cost to patients and families.

About Chapters Health Foundation

Chapters Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice, and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation provides more than $7.4 million annually to help offset the accumulated costs of unfunded and underfunded programming including but not limited to charity care, helping to meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services. Chapters Health Foundation also provides $1.3 million in funding for the provision of grief support across Chapters Health and in 2020, provided more than $1 million to assist with underfunded pediatric and adult palliative care services.

About Chapters Health System

As a progressive leader and premier healthcare organization, Chapters Health System is dedicated to delivering innovative care throughout chronic illness progression and beyond. Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education and guidance through its managed affiliates. All offerings are provided to improve the patient/family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. In 2023, Chapters Health was named a Top Workplaces USA award-winner; in 2022, earned certified status for information security from HITRUST and for the fifth consecutive year was recognized as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

