WOMEN'S PUBLIC LEADERSHIP NETWORK ANNOUNCES NATIONAL SUMMIT AWARD WINNERS

ALEXANDRIA, Va. , March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Public Leadership Network (WPLN), a non-partisan non-profit that equips and encourages women to seek public office, announced today that it will honor Isabella Chism of Galveston, IN and Chris Cate of San Diego, CA at its 2nd Annual Leadership Summit from April 21-23, 2023 in San Diego.

"Both Isabella and Chris are incredible advocates for women in their communities," said Larissa Martinez, President and Founder of WPLN. "We are honored to recognize their efforts to see more women in leadership positions and elevate their voices in decision-making tables at every level."

WPLN will present Isabella Chism with the "2023 Architect of Society Award." Inspired by Harriett Beecher Stowe's words that, "Women are the real architects of society," this award is presented to a woman who exemplifies the qualities of a public leader: effective, principled, and a true public servant.

"As the Chair of the Women's Leadership Committee at the American Farm Bureau Federation, Isabella Chism has pioneered programs to empower women in the agriculture community to become advocates and leaders," said Martinez. "She works tirelessly to help women realize their own voices and see themselves in leadership positions."

Chism farms with her husband in Howard County, IN, and is the executive director of Howard County 4-H exhibit association capital projects and an at-large representative on the North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council.

Named for Susan B. Anthony's father and ardent supporter of her efforts, the "2023 Daniel Anthony Award" celebrates a man who has given critical support to a female public leader(s). WPLN is honored to present the Daniel Anthony Award to former San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate.

"Chris Cate has been a strong advocate for getting more women in leadership positions and at decision-making tables across San Diego and California," expressed Martinez. "His work to empower and support women in his community serves as an example of how to be an effective supporter of women's leadership. We are especially grateful for his support of WPLN's California training partner, California Women's Leadership Association (CWLA)."

Cate is the founder of 3MC Strategies, a firm specializing in public policy, public affairs, and business development in San Diego, CA. Prior to starting his firm, he represented the Sixth District on the San Diego City Council for eight years."

To learn more about the Summit, visit: https://womenspublicleadership.net/wpln-summit

ABOUT WOMEN'S PUBLIC LEADERSHIP NETWORK

Women's Public Leadership Network (WPLN) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that educates, organizes, and inspires women to enter public office across the United States. We aim to mitigate barriers women face by partnering with a network of state-based organizations who identify, engage, and train women to run for elected office, obtain political appointments, and become more involved in the political process. WPLN also offers tools and opportunities designed to equip women with the knowledge and resources they need as they step up, get involved in the political process, and lead.

