CoolSculpting® Elite Announces First Ever CoolMonth

LAUNCHES THE COOLEST PROMOTION WITH A BUY 4, GET 4 DEAL AT PARTICIPATING PROVIDERS TO SUPPORT YOUR BODY CONTOURING JOURNEY

IRVINE, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV) and the parent company of CoolSculpting® Elite, announces the first ever CoolMonth, taking place this April. A survey revealed 85% of people have a season in which they begin to think more about getting rid of stubborn body fat, and for 40% of those people, that season is spring. In addition, 92% of people would like help getting their body ready for summer. 1*†

CoolMonth activities encourage people who are considering a non-invasive body contouring treatment to have a conversation with a trusted healthcare provider and an open dialogue about what is realistic for their body contouring goals.

CoolSculpting® is the treatment doctors use most for nonsurgical fat reduction2 and just like CoolSculpting®, CoolSculpting® Elite is FDA-cleared for the treatment of visible fat bulges in the thigh, abdomen, and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks (also known as banana roll), and upper arm in patients with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of ≤ 30 and in submental and submandibular areas in patients with a BMI of ≤ 46.2.

"Since receiving FDA clearance in 2010, more than 17 million CoolSculpting® treatments have been performed.3 Our patient satisfaction research shows that 89.2% of patients are satisfied or very satisfied with CoolSculpting® after two visits4‡," says Jasson Gilmore, Senior Vice President, U.S. Marketing & Digital Product. "The goal of CoolMonth is to help patients achieve their desired outcomes by completing the appropriate number of treatments in their treatment plan."

Throughout CoolMonth, there will be limited time deals available to patients through Allē, Allergan Aesthetics' loyalty program:

From April 1 st to April 30 th , Allē Members who purchase 4 treatments will get 4 treatments free at participating providers. Members are encouraged to contact their provider to confirm participation and pricing.

CoolEvents will be held at select CoolSculpting® Elite providers offices throughout the month so consumers can learn more about the body contouring treatment; click the link to learn more: will be held at select CoolSculpting® Elite providers offices throughout the month so consumers can learn more about the body contouring treatment; click the link to learn more: https://events.coolsculpting.com

"Year after year, I see patients who want to treat their stubborn fat as the weather warms up, and every time, they tell me they wish they had come in sooner to achieve their full results in time for summer," says Dr. Terrence Keaney, MD, FAAD, Board Certified Dermatologist. "CoolMonth is a good reminder for patients who may be interested in potential treatments to start their plan earlier. With just two sessions of CoolSculpting® Elite, my patients see remarkable results in their before and after photos. Many come back months later to treat additional areas of stubborn fat."

Prior to treatment, those interested in CoolSculpting® should seek a certified healthcare provider to determine whether treatment is appropriate and further educate on the treatment and associated side effects.

To learn more about CoolMonth and sign up for the offer at participating providers or to attend a CoolEvent, visit https://www.coolsculpting.com.

Indications and Important Safety Information for CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite

Indications

CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite are FDA-cleared for the treatment of visible fat bulges in the thigh, abdomen, and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks (also known as banana roll), and upper arm in patients with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of ≤ 30 and in submental and submandibular areas in patients with a BMI of ≤ 46.2. It is also FDA-cleared to affect the appearance of lax tissue with submental area treatments.

Important Safety Information

CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite are contraindicated in patients with cryoglobulinemia, cold agglutinin disease, or paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria.

Ask your patient about any medical conditions including recent surgery, pre-existing hernia, and any known sensitivities or allergies.

During the procedure patients may experience sensations of pulling, tugging, mild pinching, intense cold, tingling, stinging, aching, and cramping at the treatment site. These sensations subside as the area becomes numb. Following the procedure, typical side effects include temporary redness, swelling, blanching, bruising, firmness, tingling, stinging, tenderness, cramping, aching, itching, or skin sensitivity, and sensation of fullness in the back of the throat after submental or submandibular area treatment.

Rare side effects may also occur. Paradoxical hyperplasia (visibly enlarged tissue volume in the treated area) may develop 2 to 5 months after treatment, will not resolve on its own, and may require surgical intervention for correction.

As with any medical procedure, a consultation should be done by a licensed healthcare professional to determine if the patient is a candidate for treatment. For a complete list of Contraindications, Warnings, Precautions, and Potential Side Effects, consult the CoolSculpting® System User Manual and the CoolSculpting® Elite System User Manual. Treatment applications that deviate from the guidelines are not recommended.

Data on file, Allergan, March 2023 ; Sizing Allergan® Attitude & Agreement on Body Contouring Journey (NIBC) Study. Data on file, Allergan, March 19 : Aesthetic Tracker. Data on file, Allergan, 2023; 17+ Million CoolSculpting® Cycles. Data on file, Allergan, International CoolSculpting®: Prospective, Multi-Country Study to Evaluate Subject Satisfaction for Non-Invasive Fat Reduction in Abdomen and/or Flanks (iCOOL) Clinical Study Report.

*Online survey of consumers aged between 25 to 55 with a household income of > $75,000 (N= 200 consumers aware of and interested in receiving body contouring within the next year).

†92% strongly/somewhat agreed to "I would like help getting my body ready for summer".

‡The primary objective was to evaluate overall patient satisfaction on a five-point scale (n=102).

CoolSculpting® Elite Logo (PRNewsfoto/AbbVie) (PRNewswire)

CoolMonth (PRNewswire)

Allergan Aesthetics Logo (PRNewsfoto/AbbVie) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AbbVie