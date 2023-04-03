Sepio named in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Medical Device Security Solutions

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepio, the innovator of the physical layer-based Asset Risk Management solution, has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Medical Device Security Solutions.

Healthcare entities face significant cyber risks in their IoMT-dependent environments, creating a complex threat landscape that is increasingly challenging to manage. Medical device security solutions provide critical cybersecurity risk mitigation and device management capabilities in response to the prevailing healthcare provider threat environment. HDOs, CIOs and CISOs should use this guide to advance their understanding of notable capabilities in this space.

Three key findings were called out in the Gartner® report:

Many healthcare delivery organization (HDO) CIOs and chief information security officers (CISOs) do not have an up-to-date, complete and accurate inventory of the medical devices within their enterprises, undermining efforts to thwart continuous security threats.

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT ), a subset of cyber-physical devices, populations are growing in size and diversity within HDOs . This growth drives increased smart device network traffic and the size and complexity of the resulting threat surface.

Market solutions that address these issues started with simple discovery and risk scoring and have since matured into full-fledged security protection systems for IoMT populations.

"We are pleased to be recognized by Gartner® as a Representative Vendor to address critical visibility and Asset Risk Management within healthcare," said CMO Bentsi Ben Atar.

"Healthcare cybersecurity teams' feedback helps make our solution the best fit and a recommended one for other healthcare providers looking for scalable asset visibility and granular, automated control across their exponentially growing ecosystem of connected assets."

"Sepio's Asset Risk Management solution is helping us increase our visibility, including the network and helps us to monitor the existence of devices down to the peripheral level, including mice, keyboard and wireless devices." Said Mr. Michael Erickson, CISO at Baptist Health System.

About Sepio

Sepio provides the first Asset Risk Management platform based on device existence. The company's solution offers customers actionable visibility, granular policy and automated enforcement capabilities, allowing them to manage their assets' risk. The solution does not require any traffic or activity monitoring – and as such is use case and device agnostic, whether it is IT/OT/IoT or IoMT. If an asset connects to your infrastructure, Sepio will report it. At any scale, within less than 24 hours, you can see, assess, and control your assets' risks and strengthen your cybersecurity posture.

