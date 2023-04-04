Braven Environmental Appoints Jim Simon as President & CEO and Closes on Company Financing

YONKERS, N.Y., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Braven Environmental, LLC ("Braven") today announced that its Board of Managers has unanimously appointed Jim Simon as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Jim brings 30 years of industrial industry experience to Braven, including having led, as President / CEO, two companies that engineered and built projects in the refining, power, and food industries. Earlier in his career, Jim held progressive engineering and commercial leadership roles at the refinery subsidiary of Koch Industries, the largest private company in the United States. Jim will oversee the expansion of Braven's technology throughout the U.S. and overseas.

Mr. Simon said, "I am honored to be appointed the next President and Chief Executive Officer of Braven. I thank the Board for their confidence in me. Having spent my career in manufacturing, I am very excited to join a leader in advanced recycling, to work with an exceptional team, and to deliver this innovative solution to overcome the world's plastics challenge. By continuing to expand the company's commercialization efforts, we will bring our solution to more locations throughout the U.S. and globally."

Mr. Simon replaces Nicholas Canosa (Nicky), Co-Founder, President and CEO of Braven, Nicky will remain as a member of Board of Managers.

Mark Comora, a member of Braven's Board of Managers, said, "On behalf of the entire Braven Board, I want to thank Nicky for his strong and highly principled leadership. His vision and focus over the last 12 years allowed Braven to establish itself as a first-mover in the emerging advanced recycling industry. Braven has operated one of the first commercial advanced recycling plants in Zebulon, NC, delivering Braven PyChemR to two major petrochemical companies."

Jim will be working closely with Michael Moreno (Co-Founder, Chief Commercial Officer and Board member), Jeffrey Neumann (Chief Administrative Officer and Treasurer), Alex Gonzalez (General Counsel and Corporate Secretary), Jesse Goellner (Chief Technology Officer) and the rest of the Braven team.

In addition, Braven is pleased to announce the completion of a financing led by its institutional investors, including Fortistar, Avenue Capital and Arosa Capital. Proceeds from the financing will be used to execute on several strategic priorities, including completing the project development and underwriting work for its second company owned facility.

About Braven:

Braven Environmental, LLC, ("Braven" or the "Company"), is a leading technology provider in the advanced recycling sector. Deploying patented pyrolysis-based technology, Braven converts mixed waste plastics into Braven PyChemR, a feedstock/input for the production of new plastics, and as a replacement to traditional fuel products.

Braven believes it has one of the leading solutions addressing the global and growing issue of post-consumer and post-industrial waste plastics, while reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional plastic waste management and plastic production. With its first facility already in operation in North Carolina, Braven is developing a network of facilities across the U.S. and abroad to offer a true solution to waste plastics while cementing its place in the circular economy of plastic. Headquartered in Yonkers, New York, Braven was founded in 2010.

