PARTNERCENTRIC'S FUSE TECHNOLOGY IS HONORED FOR DRIVING 91% IMPROVEMENT IN ATTRIBUTION ACCURACY FOR MARKETERS

MIAMI, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PartnerCentric was the only agency to be shortlisted for the 2023 US Partnership Awards in The Most Innovative Technology category for their patented technology, FUSE1. Not only does FUSE solve the prolific affiliate attribution problem through a 91% improvement in accuracy2 for marketers, but is also the only solution in the industry that can orchestrate automated commissioning for publishers based on clients' internal marketing analytics.

"We are honored that our FUSE technology has been recognized amongst such esteemed finalists," said founder & CEO of PartnerCentric, Stephanie Harris. "As a cornerstone of our Control Suite platform, FUSE was purpose-built on two decades of affiliate experience to solve some of the biggest pain points marketers face to transparently and accurately deliver a singular source of truth. To be the only agency nominated in this category is a testament to our tech-driven services model."

A disruptor in the insurance space was facing discrepancies in their homegrown attribution model that was based on pixels and batch files. FUSE technology used the client's own reporting data to correctly fill in their network platform tracking gaps. This led to a 43% increase in commissions paid to the right affiliate partners. FUSE is now an integral part of their ongoing marketing strategy, as it fosters highly favorable relationships with their publisher base, which is more engaged due to accurate commission rates.

Patented over five years ago, FUSE was conceived to bridge the gap between a brand's internal analytics and its partnership marketing efforts. Historically, partnership marketing platforms have used their own attribution and tracking methods to credit partners. However, with no visibility into other marketing efforts from the brands or external sources, it creates, on average, over 44%3 of misalignment.

"There is a better way to align marketing dollars to create transparency, trust, and incremental growth. It means putting the power of measurement (and associated costs) back in the hands of the brands. As PartnerCentric is the industry's largest independent partnership marketing agency, we are only beholden to our clients and our employees and that allows us the agility to maximize opportunities," said Harris. "We expertly build technology for our clients that delivers speed to value."

At its core, FUSE is more than an evolution in the technical approach to tracking performance in the channel, it is an evolution in the economics of affiliate marketing at large.

ABOUT PartnerCentric:

Founded in 2015 by industry veteran Stephanie Harris, PartnerCentric is the largest independent partnership marketing agency in the US. Rooted in transparency, fierce independence and patented technology, PartnerCentric is a new breed of agency.

We are boundary-pushing strategists combining bespoke tactical efficiency with tech-empowered services that are purpose-built on two decades of affiliate experience to solve marketers' most prominent pain points. Not settling for the status quo, PartnerCentric's Control Suite is a revenue and outcome-focused platform of proprietary and patented technologies putting the power back in the hands of disruptive brands.

PartnerCentric creates speed to value and drives growth for some of the world's most respected businesses and innovative brands, such as lemonade®, Cox® Communications , DTLR®, and hims®/hers®. Globally recognized by CLUTCH as the top affiliate marketing agency to work with for consecutive years, discover how PartnerCentric's award-winning technology can drive your business forward. Visit www.PartnerCentric.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and twitter .

