Pavion Acquires Security Source

Acquisition expands Pavion's National Account, Security Integration and Service Capabilities across the US

CHANTILLY, Va., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavion (formerly Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. "CTSI"), a leading provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications, has acquired Security Source. This acquisition adds a dynamic organization of security professionals who support customers with a fast, focused, and flexible process servicing national accounts across a broad range of multi-location verticals. It is the fourteenth acquisition for Pavion since partnering with Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point") in June 2020.

Established in 2005, Security Source specializes in the rapid and nationwide installation and service of video based security and loss prevention solutions for large businesses with multiple locations.

"We are excited to welcome Security Source and its customers to Pavion," states Pavion CEO Joe Oliveri. "Our ability to serve large global and national accounts with best-in-class customer experience is now even further strengthened by adding Security Source to our business. We look forward to working with the Security Source team to continue its growth, enhance its capabilities, and serve existing and new customers in this important industry segment."

"We are really pleased to have Security Source, its valued employees and customers join Pavion," said Jim Muncey, President of the Pavion Security Business Unit. "They are now supported by Pavion's global delivery and service capabilities, including access control, fire alarm, in house central station, IT and integration capabilities. This means a lot to our employees and customers and is a big deal for our industry."

"Security Source has driven explosive growth while supporting an impressive roster of best in breed customers, each with 100's to 1000's of locations," explains Bruce Rogoff, Security Source CEO. "Our customers rely on our expertise for accelerated deployment of advanced video surveillance, video verification, and intrusion detection technology across their enterprise." When asked why Pavion, Bruce commented, "Pavion represents great opportunities for the loyal employees that run our business every day and the customers they'll continue to serve for years to come."

Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor to Security Source.

About Pavion

Pavion connects and protects by providing fire, security, and communication integration solutions to customers in 48+ U.S. locations and 22 countries. The company brings industry-leading experience to clients in the enterprise, healthcare, education, government, data center, and retail industries. Its mission is to bring clarity and transformation to safety, security and communication through integral technology and radical service. Learn more at Pavion.com.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top-caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund that was initiated in 2022. Additional information on Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

About Security Source

Security Source designs, implements, and services video-based security and loss prevention systems for multi-location businesses. They specialize in rapid installation, nationwide deployments, and ongoing support for large enterprise customers in high growth enterprise and retail sectors including financial services, QSR, essential, and personal storage. Technologies supported include video surveillance, video verification, access control and intrusion detection. Learn more at https://www.securitysource.com/.

