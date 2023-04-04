Winnebago Industries Foundation Named Presenting Sponsor of 2023 No Barriers Summit

The three-day experience of inspiration, activity, and community-building celebrates inclusivity and breaking barriers.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- No Barriers today announced that Winnebago Industries Foundation has committed to being the presenting sponsor of the 2023 No Barriers Summit. The annual three-day experience is uniquely designed to empower people to break through personal barriers and realize that "What's Within You is Stronger than What's in Your Way."

On August 25-27, 2023, the 2023 No Barriers Summit powered by Winnebago Industries Foundation will unite individuals of all abilities and backgrounds in Copper Mountain, Colo., to discover the power in overcoming life's barriers and highlight the importance of making nature and outdoor activities accessible to all.

"Reducing barriers to help everyone enjoy the outdoors is at the forefront of everything the Winnebago Industries Foundation does," said Jil Littlejohn Bostick, VP of Corporate Responsibility & Inclusion and Executive Director of the Winnebago Industries Foundation. "Our mission to mobilize resources to reach people of all abilities and build strong community relationships aligns with the scope of No Barriers and the programs the organization offers. We are thrilled to support an inclusive experience that empowers so many people to build deeper connections with those around them and find joy in the outside world."

Winnebago Industries Foundation's generosity will allow No Barriers to offer extensive accessible programming at this year's Summit that features world renowned speakers, innovative adaptive technology, and interactive workshops and activities for people of all ages and abilities.

The 2023 No Barriers Summit powered by Winnebago Industries Foundation will lead participants through the framework of living a No Barriers Life – the culmination of experiences, mindset and action that allows individuals to harness adversity, break through barriers and create a life of purpose and impact.

To register for or learn more about the 2023 No Barriers Summit powered by Winnebago Industries Foundation , visit nobarriersusa.org/2023-summit .

About Winnebago Industries and Winnebago Industries Foundation

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net .

The Winnebago Industries Foundation seeks to inspire new generations of outdoor enthusiasts, mobilize resources to reach people in times of need, and support employee volunteers to build strong, inclusive communities where we live, work and play. We focus our community investment in three impact areas: outdoors, access, and community. Learn more at www.winnebagoind.com/responsibility/community/

About No Barriers:

No Barriers is a non-profit organization based in Colorado that provides transformative programs and experiences that shift mindsets, create belonging, and foster self-discovery to elevate individuals and their communities. Through a three-phase curriculum, No Barriers leads individuals through a framework so that individuals embrace the belief that "What's Within You Is Stronger Than What's In Your Way." Learn more about the roadmap to overcoming adversity and building community at nobarriersusa.org .

