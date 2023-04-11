Boston Marathon Runners Hit the Pavement to Fight Liver Disease

127th Annual Boston Marathon is Monday, April 17th

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Liver Foundation (ALF) is proud to once again be a member of the Boston Marathon Official Charity Program for the 2023 Boston Marathon®, which takes place on Monday, April 17, 2023.

As the Boston Athletic Association's first official charity team, ALF has a long history in Boston. Since 1988, the American Liver Foundation Marathon Team has made a dramatic impact on the American Liver Foundation's mission to promote education, advocacy, support services and research for the prevention, treatment, and cure of liver disease. Since joining the B.A.A. Charity Program, ALF has raised over $40 million.

"We are so proud of the long history we have with the Boston Athletic Association, and we are tremendously grateful for their long-standing partnership and support," said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer of American Liver Foundation (ALF). "For those running for ALF, the cause is often very personal. Liver disease affects their family members, friends or loved ones and the funds they raise through the Boston Marathon® are critical in our fight against liver disease."

For one family, this April will not only be a chance to run and raise funds in honor of their dad, but it will also be an opportunity to celebrate a life-saving transplant. Boston-based sisters Emily and Sarah Tully, who were ALF's 2022 National LIVEr Champions, run in honor of their dad, Keith, who suffers from primary schlerosing cholangitis (PSC) and autoimmune hepatitis. At long last, the Tully sisters can celebrate that their dad, Keith, has found a donor match and will receive the gift of life later this month through a living donor liver transplant from a long-time family friend. Emily and Sarah run and fundraise with Sophie Long, who is herself a living organ donor to a liver patient who suffered from the same two diseases. Together, this tremendous trio has raised nearly $80,000 for ALF this year alone.

"Every April is special to us because of our family's long-standing participation in the Boston Marathon but this April, will be extra sweet because our dad will finally receive a life-saving transplant and we are so grateful," said Emily and Sarah Tully. "We are more committed than ever to helping ensure that every liver patient who needs a life-saving transplant can find one and that we raise funds and awareness about living organ donation." Find their fundraising page here or by visiting liverlifechallenge.org/boston.

The American Liver Foundation team is comprised of novice to experienced runners, most of whom have a connection to liver disease. To support individual runners in the 2023 Boston Marathon, view the team list and donate with the Boston Marathon® official giving platform, GivenGain. Participants include:

About the American Liver Foundation

American Liver Foundation's (ALF) mission is to promote education, advocacy, support services and research for the prevention, treatment, and cure of liver disease. Founded in 1976, ALF is the nation's largest patient advocacy organization for people with liver disease. ALF makes an impact in the fight against liver disease by educating patients, families, care­givers and healthcare professionals; advo­cating for patients and their families; funding medical research to advance treatments for liver patients; and creating public awareness campaigns about liver wellness and disease prevention. ALF is the trusted voice for all patients and families living with liver disease. Learn more at liverfoundation.org or by calling 1-800-GO-LIVER (800-465-4837).

