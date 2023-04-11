U.S. Department of State, Bezos Earth Fund, and The Rockefeller Foundation Announce Winrock International as Crediting Body for Energy Transition Accelerator

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of State, the Bezos Earth Fund, and The Rockefeller Foundation today announced that Winrock International will develop and administer the carbon crediting standard to be employed by the Energy Transition Accelerator (ETA).

The ETA is a joint initiative to catalyze private capital to accelerate the transition from fossil fuel to clean power in developing countries. The three partners introduced the ETA's broad outlines in November during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in Sharm el-Sheikh and are undertaking an inclusive process to design the initiative in the lead up to COP 28 this December in Dubai.

Annual clean energy investment must triple to $4.2 trillion by 2030 to keep a 1.5°C limit on warming within reach, according to the International Energy Agency. The ETA will seek to leverage the growing demand for high-quality carbon credits to scale up finance to speed the deployment of clean power and retirement of fossil fuel assets in developing countries. The finance generated will support developing countries in reducing emissions, expanding clean energy access, creating jobs and economic growth, and strengthening adaptation efforts.

Winrock International will collaborate with the ETA partners to develop a jurisdictional-scale crediting standard to generate high-quality carbon credits representing verified greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions achieved through the implementation of ambitious, integrated, sector-wide energy transition strategies in qualifying developing country jurisdictions (e.g., countries, states, regions). The innovative jurisdictional-scale approach will help avoid emissions leakage, ensure GHG reductions are real and additional, and promote climate-aligned power sector policies and investments.

The crediting standard will set out methodologies and procedures addressing issues including crediting baselines, additionality, and monitoring and verification rules, as well as host jurisdiction eligibility criteria addressing governance, accounting, disclosure, and just energy transition strategies and safeguards.

Winrock International, a mission-driven nonprofit organization headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, implements a portfolio of more than 100 agriculture, environment, and social development projects in over 40 countries. Through its wholly-owned nonprofit subsidiary Environmental Resources Trust (ERT), Winrock International oversees two of the world's leading carbon crediting programs, the American Carbon Registry (ACR) and the Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART). Both issue credits for use in global regulated and voluntary carbon markets.

In parallel with development of the crediting standard, the ETA partners are working to create a coalition of private sector and sovereign government buyers that will make advance commitments to purchase carbon credits meeting the new standard. Agreed terms will establish participation criteria for buyers and for their use of credits acquired through the ETA.

The ETA partners have defined a set of principles to guide the ETA's design and a High-Level Consultative Group (HLCG) to provide broad input. The HLCG includes intergovernmental, private sector, and civil society leaders, as well as other experts and stakeholders, from Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. In addition to ongoing input from the HLCG, the partners will consult with a wider array of government, business, and civil society stakeholders and will provide opportunities for broader input, including briefings and listening sessions.

The partners are being supported in the development of the ETA by a strong team of experts and institutions, with lead coordination provided by the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES) and Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). Pending final approvals, it is anticipated that work across five focus areas will be led by experts associated with a range of organizations, including Winrock International; Climate Policy Initiative (CPI); the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ); C2ES; and EDF.

The Department of State, the Bezos Earth Fund, and The Rockefeller Foundation are collaborating for the purpose of developing the ETA as an independent initiative. In designing the ETA, the partners will seek broad alignment with evolving best-practice standards, including those of the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), the Voluntary Carbon Markets Initiative (VCMI), and the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (IC-VCM).

