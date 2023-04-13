JCPenney Executive Vice President, Chief Merchant Michelle Wlazlo to Be Honored by Foreseeable Future Foundation at the Organization's Annual Fundraising Gala

May 16, 2023 at New York City's Tribeca 360

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foreseeable Future Foundation (FFF) , a leading national nonprofit organization advocating for the visually impaired and blind community through educational awareness events as well as funding athletic endeavors, will honor Michelle Wlazlo , JCPenney's Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant. Ms. Wlazlo will be honored alongside fashion icon, entrepreneur, and human rights advocate Kathy Ireland at the organization's annual Seeing Past Sight gala, taking place on the evening of May 16, 2023 at New York's Tribeca 360. The announcement was made by Griffin Pinkow , Founder and CEO of Foreseeable Future Foundation.

"Michelle is a true force in the fashion industry," said Mr. Pinkow. "She is a veteran retail leader with deep expertise in fashion merchandising, design, and sourcing. Her extraordinary professional leadership is matched by her deep passion for and dedication to helping young children and communities in need. Her philanthropic work has made a huge impact on so many people, and we are thrilled to honor her at our upcoming gala," he added.

"I am so impressed with what Griffin and the Foreseeable Future Foundation have done and continue to do to raise awareness and drive advocacy for the visually impaired and blind community," said Ms. Wlazlo. "I am thrilled to support Foreseeable Future Foundation's work and am honored to be recognized," added Wlazlo, who has held leadership roles with Target and Gap Inc. prior to joining JCPenney in February 2019.

"Michelle Wlazlo is an incredible leader, who exemplifies that true leadership is success working in tandem with social responsibility," said Ms. Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide, who serves as Foreseeable Future Foundation's Ambassador. "Each of us is privileged and beyond excited to honor the genius of Ms. Wlazlo, who has long been a great inspiration to our company, at the Seeing Past Sight gala."

Foreseeable Future Foundation's mission is to advocate for the visually impaired and blind community through educational awareness events as well as through funding athletic endeavors – including securing equipment and in person attendance. Since its inception, Foreseeable Future Foundation has impacted the lives of over 5,000 visually impaired and blind individuals and their families.

Griffin Pinkow 's perseverance through the struggle of slowly losing his sight during his teenage years has truly inspired many. He has run four marathons, and is now attempting to make the Paralympic Team in Tandem Cycling, all before the age of 30.

For more information on Foreseeable Future Foundation and Seeing Past Sight , please visit https://foreseeablefuture.org/

