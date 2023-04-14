Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends NuVasive Shareholders Vote "FOR" the Proposed Merger with Globus Medical

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") recommends that NuVasive shareholders vote "FOR" the shareholder proposal to adopt the merger agreement with Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) at NuVasive's upcoming special meeting of shareholders ("the special meeting") scheduled for April 27, 2023. Only holders of record of NuVasive common stock as of the close of business on March 24, 2023 are entitled to vote at the special meeting.

In making its recommendation, ISS stated in its April 14, 2023 report1:

"the merger appears to have strategic merit, as the combined company will have increased scale with a complementary product portfolio and geographic footprint and addresses key strategic areas of focus for NUVA, including the lack of a robotics platform and an outsized cost structure"

"The merger is expected to generate cost and revenue synergies, with positive net synergies expected within two years, and be accretive to GMED earnings"

"GMED has historically been viewed as a stronger performer than NUVA from an operational, TSR, and valuation standpoint, all of which will benefit NUVA shareholders"

"In light of the compelling strategic rationale, which includes the opportunity to address the lack of a robotics platform, a key strategic focus area, the projected synergies and potential upside of the combined company, and the uncertainties associated with the standalone alternative, support for the proposed transaction is warranted"

Chris Barry, chief executive officer of NuVasive, said, "We are pleased that ISS recognizes the significant value creation opportunities enabled by our combination with Globus Medical. This transaction is transformative, joins two companies with highly complementary capabilities, geographic footprints and customer bases in a highly competitive industry and delivers compelling value to both companies' shareholders. Together with Globus Medical, we will be an innovative global musculoskeletal company and able to achieve more, faster and better than either company could alone."

The NuVasive Board of Directors strongly urges NuVasive shareholders to vote "FOR" all the NuVasive proposals set forth in the definitive proxy statement for the NuVasive special meeting, including "FOR" the proposal to adopt the merger agreement with Globus Medical.

NuVasive shareholders who have questions or need assistance in voting their shares should contact NuVasive's proxy solicitor, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, by calling toll-free at (877) 687-1873 (U.S. or Canada) or +1 (412) 232-3651 (international).

The merger of NuVasive and Globus Medical is expected to close in the middle of 2023, subject to the approval of both companies' shareholders, regulatory approval, and other customer closing conditions.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

