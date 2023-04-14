Like Minded Labs Announces TODA Live, A Full Enterprise Level Production, Video Conferencing And File Transfer System Built For Creators By Creators

Demonstrations will be held at National Association for Broadcasters' Annual Conference April 17th & 18th

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Like Minded Labs, a subsidiary of Like Minded Media Ventures, has announced the release of their advanced multimedia and communication platform, TODA Live. The platform, developed by a team of award-winning filmmakers, media professionals, and engineers, offers customizable tools that cater to a wide range of needs, from basic teleconferencing to complex media production and post-production workflows. TODA Live provides the highest quality low latency video of any communication and collaboration platform currently on the market.

TODA Live's advanced features allow users to seamlessly integrate high-quality media content into their virtual meetings, creating a more immersive and engaging experience. Users can create dynamic and visually stunning presentations, host live events, and collaborate with colleagues on projects in real-time with state-of-the-art tools.

"Over the past 3 years we have used our own film, television and digital media projects to further develop TODA Live into a standalone product. We wanted to give others in the entertainment industry the same experience we have with seamless, real-time video creation and collaboration," said Mark Kassen, Founder and CEO of Like Minded. "My hope is that this tool will not only support the creative goals of those at the top of the entertainment industry, but will also help empower budding artists at ALL levels, increasing access to their own creativity and helping to bridge the larger digital divide."

TODA Live offers two primary feature paths: TODA Live Connect and TODA Live Create.

TODA Live Connect is a professional-grade platform that provides a comprehensive range of multimedia tools, including media sharing, file sharing, and high-quality media streaming for a cinematic experience. The platform promotes collaboration, featuring a screenshare system that supports multiple simultaneous shares at up to 15 frames per second. Users can create a single source for all their assets, meetings, and creative brainstorming that can be used throughout the production process.

TODA Live Create is an innovative multimedia platform that provides access to cutting-edge tools for next-level interactivity. With TODA Live – Create, users can capture live footage from production locations, stream Video editorial over-the-shoulder sessions, and leverage Unreal Engine for gaming and virtual production. The platform also features up to 16 simultaneous live streams (30 FPS 4K) active in a room, enabling seamless collaboration among participants. Additionally, TODA Live – Create empowers users to record the room, cameras, and inputs, and includes global scrubbing capabilities with a user-friendly interface.

Representatives from Like Minded Labs, including founder and CEO Mark Kassen, will be demonstrating TODA Live and its new technology at the 2023 NAB conference at the AWS booth. The conference will be held from April 16th - 18th, and attendees are invited to visit the West Hall (W1701) to see the product in action.

About Like Minded Media Ventures

Founded in 2018 by Mark Kassen and Joe Kiani, Like Minded Media Ventures (LMMV) is the parent company of Like Minded Labs, Like Minded Entertainment, A Starting Point and TODA. LMMV brings together talent and technology to empower, create and connect.

Like Minded Entertainment is a team of storytellers that creates content focused in the arenas of true stories, social causes and science with a multi-platform strategy, bridging the gap between Film, Television, Digital and Social Media.

Like Minded Labs is focused on developing and deploying custom technology that empowers storytellers and activates audiences. Like Minded Labs combines the strength of advanced video-processing technology, bandwidth optimization, user-centered research, multimedia entertainment, social science research, industrial design and business planning with a functional understanding of new and developing technologies. A multidisciplinary background is used to create and illustrate defensible strategies for products and services which leverage new technologies, delivering fundamentally new and better experiences for all.

