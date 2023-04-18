Chicken Salad Chick to open its first Fort Wayne restaurant, April 26

Fast-casual eatery to offer grand opening specials and giveaways, including FREE chicken salad for a year!

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant, expands its presence in Indiana and introduces more of its famed made-from-scratch chicken salad with a new Fort Wayne restaurant. Located at 1715 Apple Glen Blvd in the Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, Chicken Salad Chick will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, April 26 with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. and doors opening at 10 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive free chicken salad for a year.

"Our first nine restaurants in Indiana have been so well received by guests, and we look forward to continue growing across the area with our new Fort Wayne location," said Chicken Salad Chick CEO Scott Deviney. "We're excited to serve the Fort Wayne community our made-from-scratch food served with our signature Southern hospitality. With locations in Indianapolis and in the Chicago area, we've been excited to come to Fort Wayne for quite some time."

Chicken Salad Chick made a splash when it entered Indianapolis. With three stores opening in the market within the first year, Chicken Salad Chick has continued expansion across Indiana with nine locations now open, including Bloomington, Fishers, Whitestown and Carmel. The Fort Wayne location will mark the brand's tenth restaurant in the state.

Now through opening week, guests can enter to win free chicken salad for a year by liking the restaurant's page at Facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickFtWayneIN. To celebrate the opening, the community is invited to experience Chicken Salad Chick's Southern hospitality through additional giveaways.

Wednesday, April 26 - Free Chicken Salad for a Year: The first guest to arrive to the new Fort Wayne location and purchase a meal will receive one large Quick Chick every week for 52 weeks. The next 99 guests to arrive to the new Fort Wayne location and purchase a meal will receive one free large Quick Chick every month for 12 months. *





Thursday, April 27 - Free Chick Tote Bag: The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag with the purchase of a meal! **





Friday, April 28 - Free 24oz Chick Tumbler: The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler with the purchase of a meal! ***

Saturday, April 29 - Free Chick Cooler: The first 100 guests to purchase 2 Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cooler. ****

*The first 100 guests participating in the Free Chicken Salad for a Year on Grand Opening Day will line up in a 'first come, first counted' order at Chicken Salad Chick. It is required to remain on site until the store opens at 10 a.m. An early arrival is recommended for those seeking to be in the first 100 guests, and each guest will be assigned a number corresponding to their place in line by a member of the Chicken Salad Chick team, beginning at approximately 8 a.m. Then at 10 a.m., guests may make a purchase of a meal and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their reward. Guests who leave before the 10 a.m. start will lose their spot to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically in their Chicken Salad Chick App the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must be 16 Years or Older. Must purchase a meal. One Tote Bag per guest present.

***Must be 16 Years or Older. Must purchase a meal. One Tumbler Per Guest Present. Does not include drink or unlimited refills on initial or future visits.

****Guests must be present & purchase 2 Large Quick Chicks in order to claim their cooler. Limit 1 cooler per guest. Must be 16 years or older. Not valid with any other offers.

Chicken Salad Chick offers over a dozen delicious specialty chicken salad recipes served from the heart. In addition to the restaurant's signature chicken salad flavors, other menu items include fresh salads, sides, soups and full-service catering, all available from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers something for everyone. Founded in Auburn, Alabama in 2008 by Stacy and Kevin Brown, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 230 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand continues its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick accolades include rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for four consecutive years and placing in the top 10 for 2021, #3 on Fast Casual's 2021 Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR's Best Franchise Deals, Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019 and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020.

