CATCH THE LATEST SEASON OF THE TRAVEL SHOW 'FOLLOW ALANA' AS HOST ALANA NICHOLS EXPLORES HER BIRTHPLACE- THE EASTERN ASIAN SEMI-TROPICAL ISLAND PARADISE OF TAIWAN

-Follow Alana: Taiwan Is Available Now On AppleTV, Amazon and Google Play -

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following two successful seasons, which transported viewers to the picturesque country of Switzerland and the magnificent country of Australia, now in its 3rd season, the award-winning travel show Follow Alana, brings travel show host, speaker and producer Alana Nichols to the blissful country of Taiwan. During the new 13-episodes, 'Follow Alana: Taiwan' delves into the sweeping natural landscapes and traditional community practices across Taiwan's diverse islands, forests, villages, and more. In a refreshing departure from the Western world, Alana returns to the country she was born in with a curious heart and familiar appetite for adventure. From scaling dramatic mountain ranges in Nantou to canyoning waterfalls, caves, and underwater coves in Lisong , Alana learns a plethora of sustainable practices from local communities and enjoys the sights of a country that has historically embraced preservation. The new season is available now on AppleTV, Google Play, and Amazon. For a preview, check out the trailer, HERE.

Born in Taipei to an American mother and a Taiwanese father, Nichols entered the world with an extremely rare form of deafness. Doctors told her parents she would never be able to speak. In an ironic twist of fate, Alana is now the host of an international television show. In the program 'Follow Alana', she introduces the diverse sceneries, lifestyles, cultures and cuisines of various captivating environments all the while encouraging the audience to build a loving and sustainable relationship with the environment wherever they go. Through humor, positivity, and determination, Alana hopes to leave the audience with a healthy dose of inspiration and learning. Through her series, Alana aspires to use television as a vehicle to tell stories and be a catalyst for positive change. She is an internationally sought-after speaker, having spoken across the globe, most recently addressing the World Health Organization on issues relating to deafness and hearing care. The show is currently broadcasted on television in Taiwan, Singapore, and China and can also be found on various platforms online including 'mini-episodes' on YouTube.

Li, Kuo Hao who graduated from Taiwan University with a degree in drama and theatre, is the director of "Follow Alana." Kuo Hao is an experienced documentary, kids and cultural program director. His works, often contain the passion for environment and human, that had been nominated by several international awards including Golden Bell Awards of Taiwan, New York Festivals TV & Film Awards and won the 2019 Telly Awards, 2018 Worldfest-Houston International Film Festival and Nepal International Indigenous Film Festival Silver Drum Awards.

Recognizing Alana's desire to make a positive impact on communities, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philadelphia Region honored her as a Champion of Hope, an accolade celebrating her acts of volunteerism, philanthropy, and good will.

Aurora Digital Media Co., Ltd produced the series originally and partnered with Wildwood Studios LLC to reversion and distribute for North America.

For more information check out the official FOLLOW ALANA website at www.followalana.com. Or on Facebook:@followalana and Instagram: @followalana

#FollowAlana

FILMMAKERS:

Director: Kuo Hao Li

Writer: Ya Chin Huang

Co-Producer: Wildwood Studios, Swing for Fun Studio Co., Ltd, JAN Media

Associate Producers: Ya Chin Huang, Lorelai Lin

Executive Producers: Katharine McKenny, Alana Nichols

Editors: Kasey Kirby, Swing for Fun Studios Co.

Production and Post-production Sound: Yixin Company, Baulai Company

ABOUT AURORA DIGITAL MEDIA CO. LTD

Aurora Digital Media is a company that invests, produces and distributes series of TV travel show, titled "Follow Alana." The show follows the journey of Alana Nichols, who was born profoundly deaf but now became a fluent English-speaking host, to explore the world through her unique point of views and meets interesting people along the way.

ABOUT JAN MEDIA

JAN Media is a U.S. production company specializing in unscripted content.

ABOUT WILDWOOD STUDIOS LLC

Wildwood is a creative agency and production company based in greater Washington, D.C. We use strategy & story to develop best-in-class digital content clients can use to reach their audience.

