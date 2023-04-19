COMPASS DATACENTERS' "EXTENDING THE LADDER" PODCAST LAUNCHES GENDER DIVERSITY IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY EPISODE

Host Nancy Novak and Construction Leader Jennifer Sproul Discuss Challenges and Opportunities for Women in Construction

DALLAS, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters has launched a new episode of its popular podcast "Extending the Ladder" featuring a discussion about gender diversity in the construction industry. The episode, which is available today, features host Nancy Novak, Chief Innovation Officer of Compass Datacenters, in a one-on-one discussion with Jennifer Sproul, Director of the Maryland Center for Construction Education and Innovation, Inc. (MCCEI).

"The construction industry is facing a workforce crisis due to a number of demographic trends creating significant, long-term labor shortages. The solution is to cast a wider net than the construction industry has done in the past. Simply put, we need more diversity of every kind, including more gender diversity," said Nancy Novak.

Novak added, "To successfully recruit more women into construction careers, we need to have an honest conversation about the experiences women have had in the past and how to provide a work environment today where women can thrive. Jennifer is the perfect person to discuss this because of her background and her career-long commitment to increasing diversity in STEM."

In addition to her role leading MCCEI, Sproul is a Business Development Manager for Barton Malow Company with 20 years of experience in the construction industry. She serves on the board of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) as the Northeast Region Director. Sproul is also a member of numerous additional professional organizations such as SMPS and Women in Healthcare.

To watch this new episode of "Extending the Ladder" and for an archive of prior episodes, visit www.compassdatacenters.com/compass-u/extending-the-ladder.

About Compass Datacenters

Compass makes lives better by providing the world's technology leaders a secure place to plug in wherever they grow. We provide custom, move-in ready data centers from edge deployments to core facilities serving hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. Since our inception, we have embraced sustainability with the efficient use of land, green energy, water-free cooling and building materials. Our campus approach empowers customers with easily scalable capacity, high levels of control and ultimate flexibility with the long-term perspective and financial strength of private investors, RedBird Capital Partners, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Azrieli Group. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Compass Datacenters