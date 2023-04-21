Universal Technical Institute and 3t Energy Group Team Up to Help Meet High Demand for Wind Turbine Technicians

UTI campuses to benefit from industry expertise

PHOENIX, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, and energy education programs, is joining forces with 3t Energy Group, a global training powerhouse, to enhance and expand the UTI family of school's Wind Power Technician training program, currently offered at its MIAT campuses in Canton, Mich, and Houston, Texas.

The new agreement means 3t Energy Group will review UTI's training facilities, help design the curriculum and train its instructors in the development of Global Wind Organisation (GWO)-accredited safety and skills training. UTI is currently in the process of expanding the Wind Power Technician program to an additional two UTI campuses in 2023 - Rancho Cucamonga, Calif , and Lisle, Ill - and are exploring future expansion opportunities.

"The demand for skilled workers, specifically in green energy, is the reason why UTI is increasing its capacity to train more students to become wind turbine technicians," said UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz. "This partnership will uniquely position us to become a market leader in wind energy training."

3t Energy Group is a leading provider of training, technology, and simulation solutions to the worldwide energy industry. As a world-leading GWO and energy sector training facilitator, 3t works directly with independent and government workforce development organizations all over the world in the creation of new, GWO, and industry-accredited training facilities.

"This is a very exciting partnership for 3t Energy Group, and I'm thrilled to be bringing our years of industry-leading experience and knowledge to UTI to help shape the future of the renewables industry," said Geoff Croft, Global Head of GWO Training and Development at 3t Energy Group. "This is the beginning of an exciting, and no doubt long-term, partnership with UTI, joining them in their ambition to be a leading provider of GWO and industry training courses across the US."

The Wind Power Technician program can be completed in as little as seven months and includes training in everything from materials, processes, and welding to electrical theory, climb and rescue, and hydraulics and gears. Graduates are prepared for entry-level careers such as wind service or wind turbine construction technicians, control room operators, or composite technicians.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the job outlook for wind turbine technicians is growing at a rate much faster than the average for all occupations. It is projected to increase by 44% from 2021 to 2031 1 .

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

About 3t Energy Group

3t Energy Group, incorporating Drilling Systems, AIS Survivex, UCT, 3t Transform and 3t EnerMech, is the leading provider of training and technology solutions to the Worldwide Energy industry. It is the number one provider of training to the UK Energy Sector and offshore wind market globally and its drilling and well control simulation business is the world-leader. 3t's consultancy division, Powered By, can provide flexible and bespoke training consultancy, solutions and support as well as a wide range of internationally accredited training and assessment programs. With a wealth of experience in delivering to internationally recognized training standards 3t have developed a number of approved energy training centers in the UK, USA and South America. 3t is a world leading GWO and energy sector training provider and plays a leading role in the development of new standards and accreditations to support client requirements and local workforce development initiatives. Across its businesses 3t has offices in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East. 3t's consultancy services in the US are spearheaded by Geoff Croft, Global Head of GWO Training Solutions for the Group: geoff.croft@3tenergygroup.com. For more information, visit www.3tenergygroup.com or visit LinkedIn @3tenergygroup



1 The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the employment of Wind Turbine Technicians is projected to grow 44% from 2021 to 2031. Job openings include openings due to net employment changes and net replacements. See Table 1.10 Occupational separations and openings, projected 2021–31. UTI is an educational institution and cannot guarantee employment or salary.

