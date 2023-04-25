Rockstar Energy Drink and Angus Cloud Drop Into PUBG MOBILE.

The Breakout Actor receives exclusive in-game skin as he and Rockstar Energy take their "Fuel What's Next" Journey to the Gaming World

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockstar Energy Drink is taking its "Fuel What's Next" campaign into the virtual world through a partnership with one of the most popular mobile games, PUBG MOBILE, bringing players an authentic Fuel What's Next in-game experience featuring brand partner Angus Cloud.

The "Fuel What's Next" campaign, which launched in November 2022, has given Rockstar Energy the opportunity to explore and contribute to a variety of joint passions that Angus Cloud and the brand share – from motorsports, to art, to fashion, to skateboarding. Now that journey is continuing into 2023 with what's next for Angus: being at the center of the gaming world with his own in-game skin in PUBG MOBILE.

"I grew up playing video games with my friends and always thought it'd be cool to be in one, so it's beyond crazy to me that Rockstar Energy and PUBG MOBILE actually made that dream come true," said Angus Cloud, Rockstar Energy Drink brand partner. "You know, I just hope that people out there playing with my skin see it as inspiration that anything is possible if you follow your passions and continue to push the limits."

Inspired by Angus Cloud's IRL fashion sense, his "What's Next Set" includes a gold puffer jacket, black hat and sunglasses. Players will be able to compete in the "What's Next In-Game Challenge" over a four-week period to unlock in-game rewards and exclusive Rockstar Energy inspired items. The first player to beat the challenge will score the grand prize: a real life one-of-a-kind Rockstar Energy Polaris Slingshot available to U.S. players and valued at $38,000 USD.

"It's exciting whenever we have the opportunity to partner with an immensely popular celebrity who connects with our players in PUBG MOBILE, so when Rockstar Energy approached us with the idea to bring Angus Cloud into the world of PUBG MOBILE, we felt it was a perfect fit," said Anthony Crouts, Senior Director of Marketing for PUBG MOBILE. "We're always striving to create ways to provide unique experiences for our players and this partnership is a great example of how we bring compelling content, challenges and in-game rewards to the battleground."

To celebrate the launch of Angus Cloud's game integration with fans, Rockstar Energy will host the "PUBG MOBILE x Rockstar Energy Drink 'What's Next' livestream from the NRG Castle" on April 27 with a special performance by rapper Don Toliver to showcase Angus' new Rockstar Energy x PUBG MOBILE in-game skin. Fans can tune into the livestream by visiting https://www.twitch.tv/nrggg from 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. PST, and will have a chance to score Angus Cloud in-game skin unlock codes, custom Rockstar Energy merch and premium gear by participating in the live chat.

"It's been incredible to show fans that possibilities are truly endless through this journey we've been on with Angus Cloud. The new collaboration with PUBG MOBILE has taken our journey to a whole new level in the virtual world, where anything is possible," said Sean Bonthuys, PepsiCo Senior Director of Brand Marketing, Energy Portfolio. "We're excited to give fans the opportunity to be a part of this milestone with us through an exclusive livestream launch event where we can all celebrate what's next together."

To find out what's next for Angus Cloud and Rockstar Energy, follow @RockstarEnergy.

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store .

