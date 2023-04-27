Grady to Open Two New Outpatient Centers in Central and South Fulton County

ATLANTA, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet metro Atlanta's rapidly growing healthcare needs, Grady Health System will open two new outpatient centers, expanding access to primary and specialty care for residents in central and south Fulton County. The recently approved GA-AIDE directed payment program provided Grady with the necessary financial support from federal and state partners to open these two new sites.

These new centers will be located south of I-20, which has seen increased demand for better access to healthcare resources following the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South and Atlanta Medical Center.

Grady's new neighborhood health centers will be located at:

Lee + White Outpatient Center, 1000 Lee St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Cascade Outpatient Center, 3355 Cascade Rd., Atlanta, GA 30311

"We have listened to our community and paid close attention to the areas that need more health services," said John Haupert, president and CEO at Grady. "We conducted research and identified these neighborhoods that have seen significant population growth but have historically lacked access to primary and specialty care."

The centers will be fully staffed to provide comprehensive primary care and specialty services, including cardiology, HIV services, mammography, rehabilitation, x-ray, lab, and pharmacy. The addition of these health centers will make it easy and convenient for patients to receive the care they need closer to home.

"The opening of these new outpatient centers demonstrates Grady's commitment to removing the physical barriers to receiving quality health care," said Haupert. "We are excited to continue partnering with other community providers and our county partners to serve patients by meeting them where they are to improve their health and well-being."

The Cascade location will open by July 2023 and the Lee + White location will open in late 2023. With the addition of these centers, Grady will operate eight outpatient centers serving the metro Atlanta community.

To learn more about Grady's neighborhood health centers and locations, please visit https://www.gradyhealth.org/locations/.

About Grady Health System

Grady Health System is one of the largest safety net health systems in the United States. Grady consists of the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, six neighborhood health centers, Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, Correll Pavilion, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, which is operated as a Children's affiliate. With its nationally acclaimed emergency medical services, Grady is Atlanta's only Level I trauma center and serves as the 911 ambulance provider for the city of Atlanta. Grady's Walter L. Ingram Burn Center is the leading burn center in north Georgia. And the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center is a Joint Commission designated Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center. Other key services/distinctions include Grady's Regional Perinatal Center with its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Georgia's first Cancer Center for Excellence, The Avon Comprehensive Breast Center, the Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, and the Ponce de Leon Center - one of the top HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics in the country. Grady is one of an elite group of hospitals to earn the Baby-Friendly USA international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility. For more information, visit http://www.gradyhealth.org/.

