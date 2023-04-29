TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) ("TransAlta" or the "Company") held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("the Meeting") on April 28, 2023.  The total number of common shares represented by shareholders at the Meeting and by proxy was 151,051,401, representing 56.49 per cent of the Company's outstanding common shares.

The following resolutions were considered by shareholders:

Election of Directors 

The thirteen director nominees proposed by management were elected.  The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Per cent

Withheld

Per cent

Rona H. Ambrose

148,554,412

99.33 %

1,009,260

0.67 %

John P. Dielwart

149,100,353

99.69 %

463,320

0.31 %

Alan J. Fohrer

148,745,934

99.45 %

817,738

0.55 %

Laura W. Folse

148,974,621

99.61 %

589,050

0.39 %

Harry A. Goldgut

149,070,660

99.67 %

493,012

0.33 %

John H. Kousinioris

149,135,402

99.71 %

428,271

0.29 %

Candace J. MacGibbon

138,099,843

92.34 %

11,463,829

7.66 %

Thomas M. O'Flynn

136,442,018

91.23 %

13,121,655

8.77 %

Bryan D. Pinney

148,707,763

99.43 %

855,909

0.57 %

James Reid

149,129,758

99.71 %

433,915

0.29 %

Manjit K. Sharma

149,024,498

99.64 %

539,174

0.36 %

Sandra R. Sharman

148,064,047

99.00 %

1,499,624

1.00 %

Sarah A. Slusser

149,092,994

99.69 %

470,677

0.31 %


Appointment of Auditors 

The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the auditors for 2023 was approved.  The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For

Per cent

Withheld

Per cent

138,102,736

91.43 %

12,948,564

8.57 %


Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation (also known as "say-on-pay")

The advisory vote on the Company's approach to executive compensation or say-on-pay was approved.  The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For

Per cent

Withheld

Per cent

143,910,549

96.22 %

5,653,122

3.78 %


Increase of Shares Issuable Under the Share Unit Plan

The resolution approving the Company's increase of shares issuable under the Share Unit Plan was approved.  The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For

Per cent

Withheld

Per cent

148,519,290

98.32 %

2,532,106

1.68 %


About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 111 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud member of the communities where we operate and where our employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and its climate change strategy with CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. TransAlta has achieved a 68 per cent reduction in GHG emissions or 22 million tonnes since 2015 and has received scores of A- from CDP and A from MSCI.

For more information about TransAlta, visit its website at transalta.com.

