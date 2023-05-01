Bottom Line Concepts Partners with Pro Football Retired Players Association to Help Retired NFL Players with the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) Program

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bottom Line Concepts, a premier tax recovery consulting firm, announced its partnership with the Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA), a national organization that develops programs and benefits for retired NFL players, to assist its members and their small businesses with the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) program. While the ERC has already helped a number of small businesses reinvest in themselves, many are still unaware of the program's existence. The partnership aims to connect with as many small businesses as possible, particularly those run by former NFL players, about the program before the critical deadlines in 2025.

Bottom Line Concepts (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to help small businesses access money they're already entitled to through the ERC program and are pleased to be working with PFRPA to bring awareness to as many small businesses as possible," said Josh Fox, founder and CEO of Bottom Line Concepts. "It's becoming increasingly difficult for small businesses to access capital, and we're here to help."

PFRPA is working with Bottom Line's Government Aid division, which has assisted more than 35,000 small businesses in recovering money through the ERC. The ERC is a refundable tax credit based on company size, qualified wages, and healthcare paid to employees, potentially providing up to $26,000 per employee. Bottom Line Concepts' team of professionals, including former IRS tax attorneys and seasoned financial experts, are dedicated to helping businesses navigate complex tax laws and secure these valuable credits.

"There is a significant opportunity to empower many of the businesses led by our members to access the funds available through the ERC program," added Joe Agbasi, Executive Director of PFRPA. "We look forward to utilizing Bottom Line's support and resources to help our members determine their eligibility to file for ERC refunds."

Bottom Line Concepts is supported by a network of more than 40,000 referral partners. Those interested in becoming a referral partner of Bottom Line Concepts can visit https://www.bottomlinesavings.com/schedule-b

About Bottom Line Concepts

Bottom Line Concepts (BLC), is a performance-based tax recovery consulting firm. Over the past 14 years, BLC has grown into the recognized leader in government aid and the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) Program. BLC is a global firm who serves a diverse client base across many industries with companies from every sector representing ~30% of the top 100 accounting firms, ~30% of the top 100 law firms and 20% for the Fortune 1000. The ERC division has worked with over 25,000+ ERC clients and has processed over $5B+ in refunds. BLC was named to Inc 5000's list as one of the fastest growing private companies in America. We are a customer obsessed business singularly focused on our mission to educate American business on the ERC and help them reinvest in themselves and their future.

About Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA)

PFRPA is a champion for retired NFL players, dedicated to bettering the lives of those who contributed to the game. PFRPA, the first court-established retired NFL player organization, through its leadership and dedication, has been on a mission to solidify and preserve the legacy of retired NFL players. Through the Greater Good Fund, PFRPA's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, PFRPA develops various health and welfare programs, designed exclusively for retired NFL players. The Football Greats Alliance, PFRPA's licensing agency, develops partnerships to drive meaningful revenue for retired NFL players and provide revenue for the Greater Good Fund to support all retired players. To date, more than 10,500 retired players and more than 3,000 players' spouses have enrolled in PFRPA insurance benefits. For more information about PFRPA, visit www.pfrpa.com.

Media Contacts

For Bottom Line Concepts:

Andrew Jennings

ajennings@jconnelly.com

For PFRPA:

Stephanie Hower

stephanie.hower@pfrpa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bottom Line Concepts