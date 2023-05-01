Gomez Trial Attorneys announces the addition of Trial Attorney Charlotte Barone to San Diego, CA office.

SAN DIEGO , May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte Barone is a trial lawyer who has spent her entire career fighting for Plaintiffs and litigating catastrophic personal injury cases. She has represented clients in a variety of cases, ranging from wrongful death, to products liability, government tort claims, slip and fall, trip and fall, and car and motorcycle accidents. She zealously advocates for her clients throughout the litigation process and all the way through trial, and she has recovered millions of dollars in settlements and verdicts. Charlotte has recently been recognized as a 2023 Super Lawyers Rising Star.

After growing up in New Jersey, she spent the first part of her life performing all over the country as a professional singer and actress. She spent a decade in Las Vegas performing on the Vegas Strip and doing television work before moving to San Diego and pursuing her legal career.

When Charlotte is not in the courtroom, you will find her spending time with her wonderful husband and two beautiful French Bulldogs, Bella & Lola. A former fitness competitor, you will also find her in the gym at least five days a week. Charlotte also proudly coaches the California Western School of Law Trial Team.

Above all, Charlotte has a strong faith. She is a member of the beautiful Rock Church in Point Loma, and she attributes everything in her life to God.

"Charlotte is already one of the finest personal injury lawyers in California. She has learned from and worked with some of the very best and she has both the skills and mindset to become an absolute super star. I am beyond thrilled to welcome her to our team." -John Gomez | Founder

